You might remember me mentioning my friend, Ken Spector, owner of New England Art Exchange in Peterborough. He’s got a lovely, light-filled gallery in Depot Square and I often stop to chat and check out some of his latest acquisitions. Sometimes I bring in pieces of art I’ve bought at auction, thinking I might just have found a Rembrandt or a Monet only to have Ken immediately dash my dreams by telling me I might be able to get the $80 I paid for out of it. I think he might get some devilish delight in telling me I’d bought a piece of crap. I live for the day he tells me I’ve really found something of value.

Ken knows his stuff and he carries period paintings and fine prints of American, European and Asian origin… from the 18th century to the 1950s. His gallery walls are filled with some pretty astonishing works. I know virtually nothing about “great” art. I simply know if I see something that pleases me. I do find it fascinating once I zero in on a piece that strikes me and ask Ken about it and he immediately can ramble off all sorts of things about the artist, the time period and maybe a detail about how this particular work came about. One day, I was looking at a small black and white etching of two young girls by a pond. The scene was rather desolate and gloomy looking. Ken told me that one of the sisters who was badly neglected versus the “chosen” sister drowned herself in the pond. Well, alrighty then!

