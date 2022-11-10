You might remember me mentioning my friend, Ken Spector, owner of New England Art Exchange in Peterborough. He’s got a lovely, light-filled gallery in Depot Square and I often stop to chat and check out some of his latest acquisitions. Sometimes I bring in pieces of art I’ve bought at auction, thinking I might just have found a Rembrandt or a Monet only to have Ken immediately dash my dreams by telling me I might be able to get the $80 I paid for out of it. I think he might get some devilish delight in telling me I’d bought a piece of crap. I live for the day he tells me I’ve really found something of value.
Ken knows his stuff and he carries period paintings and fine prints of American, European and Asian origin… from the 18th century to the 1950s. His gallery walls are filled with some pretty astonishing works. I know virtually nothing about “great” art. I simply know if I see something that pleases me. I do find it fascinating once I zero in on a piece that strikes me and ask Ken about it and he immediately can ramble off all sorts of things about the artist, the time period and maybe a detail about how this particular work came about. One day, I was looking at a small black and white etching of two young girls by a pond. The scene was rather desolate and gloomy looking. Ken told me that one of the sisters who was badly neglected versus the “chosen” sister drowned herself in the pond. Well, alrighty then!
Collectors like Ken (and me) have a habit of simply collecting too much stuff. Ken’s looking down the road a year or so towards retirement, so he decided it was time to start parting with pieces in an attempt to begin downsizing. Including drawers and drawers of unframed prints and originals, Ken’s got thousands of pieces. So, coming up on November 12, a new auction outfit in town, Peterborough Auctions is going to devote half the entire auction to just Ken’s pieces from New England Art Exchange. I just blew through an hour looking through the catalog for the auction. I saw starting prices ranging from $1,000 all the way down to $20. I can’t wait to hear how he does and how Nick and Molly, the owners of the new Peterborough Auctions make out.
Nick Prior and Molly Williams worked for Charley Cobb at Cobb’s Auctions for 8 years. They both love art and antiques. When Charley sold off half of the great Noone Falls building and ceased having his own auctions, Nick and Molly formed their own company and have now leased the former Cobb’s auction space. The other half of the November 12 auction is going to be jewelry. The auction is online, and both left and phone bids are accepted. Let your fingers wander on over to www.peterboroughauctions.us and spend a little time looking at the beautiful art. You might just decide to start your own little gallery in that dining room you so rarely use.
