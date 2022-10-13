Abbott Thayer’s Monadnock Paintings

Two paintings hang close together on the same wall in the inner chamber of the National Museum of Asian Art, formerly the Charles Freer Gallery. Mingled amongst the thousands of objects spanning millennia and miles, are two paintings of our region’s most prominent landmark, Mount Monadnock. They are framed in large radiantly squared frames designed by Stanford White, the famous Gilded age architect.
I first laid eyes on these paintings in March of 2018. I was in Washington for a protest and had driven down through the night with a student organization. Some combination of the crowds and the loss of sleep had put me on edge. I ducked into a museum I didn’t recognize. I ducked again into a small side room with a bench to collect myself in peace. Sitting down, looking at my sneakers ruefully, I lifted my head and my hangdog gaze was met by two luminous and absorbing paintings of Mt. Monadnock.
I did not expect to see two paintings of a mountain in New Hampshire in an Asian art museum. How the two paintings, Monadnock No. 2 and Monadnock In Winter, came to be in the National Museum of Asian Art, is itself not the labyrinthian tale of provenance I imagined it to be.
It is the tale, however, of a fastidious and intense man’s infatuation with a renowned painter from the foothills of Mt. Monadnock. The paintings were done by Abbott Handerson Thayer, born in 1849 to a prominent physician father in Boston. He moved to Keene at the age of six, leaving for Brooklyn at the age of eighteen. Thayer went on to become one of the most prominent American painters of his day, studying in Paris. In New York City he established a lucrative portraiture practice.
After his first wife, Kate Bloede, died in 1891, he decamped from New York and settled in Dublin, New Hampshire in 1921. Thayer remarried and spent the rest of his life in the easterly shadow of Mt Monadnock. Thayer’s childhood in Keene had imbued him with a tremendous love of nature. This love of nature led Thayer to an intense curiosity about camouflage in nature. In 1909 he and his son Gerald published Concealing-Coloration in the Animal Kingdom. A text which, in many ways, cemented his legacy far more than his paintings, for all the ways it shaped the use of camouflage in the modern military.
Charles Lang Freer was born to a poor family in New Paltz, New York in 1856. He made his fortune manufacturing boxcars, executing such shrewd business maneuvers as hiring recent polish migrants to Detroit at starvation wages. A fragile man, he was possessed by a notion of harmony and refinement which he would spend his whole life, and astronomical sums, striving to achieve.
In his sense of refinement and harmony he fell in love with Abbott Thayer’s landscape paintings and portraits. Thayer and Freer were introduced in the 1880’s by the architect Stanford White. Thayer’s sense of luminance and nobility enthralled Freer and the two began a long and intimate relationship as artist and patron. The two paintings which I saw hanging in the Gallery were painted by Thayer in the early 19th century and sold to Freer, perhaps on commission, as it was not uncommon for Freer to pay out large sums to Thayer in advance of receiving a commissioned canvas.
In 1904 Freer made contact with the Regents of the Smithsonian to formally offer his considerable collection to the institution under the stipulation that he would retain ownership for the rest of his life and that, upon his death, the Smithsonian would build the museum to house and maintain it at government expense. It was the first offer of such a kind that the Smithsonian had received. After much trepidation, and an intervention from President Theodore Roosevelt, the deal was accepted and Freer spent the rest of his life traveling North Africa and Asia acquiring work for his posthumous museum.
The Charles Freer Gallery, opened in 1923, would go on to be the first art gallery in the Smithsonian Institution, hosting a vast collection of art and material from Asia and beyond. The works of Abbott Thayer can be found in most major collections in America, his work representing the sentimental grandeur of American Impressionism. Thayer is more prominently known these days for his work in the study, and military implementation of camouflage. The zealous collection of Charles Freer has preserved Thayer’s legacy in the nation’s capital.
