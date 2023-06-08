I look forward to Memorial Day Weekend every year. There are parades that commemorate those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for the U.S.A., barbecues, family get-togethers and of course, the kick-off of yard sale season!
Some days you get really lucky with your finds and some days are a bust. I found a good amount of fun things, so I feel like this was a lucky yard sale weekend.
I found a used Coach shoulder bag that has been well-loved but still has a lot of use left in it! It’s a rare fun pattern called “Poppy Graffiti” and you can find it used online for about $50. I paid $2! I’m excited to use it. It will make a great summer bag.
I also found a set of Westmoreland Thousand Eyes glass dinner, salad and dessert plates. It’s really cool and unique. They sell anywhere from $12-$40 each! These will probably end up in my Etsy shop. I paid $10 for a lot of 10-12 plates.
One of my favorite finds from the weekend was a lot of ephemera from the late 1800’s, mostly from the Boston & Maine Railroad system. There are waybills, telegrams, tickets, register books, receipts and so on. Many are marked from Chester, Bellows Falls, and Rutland, VT. This is a great find because my husband just purchased a restaurant in Bellows Falls and the train (now Amtrak) passes near the building every day. I’m not sure of its worth, but it’s priceless because we plan on making a collage and putting it on display at the restaurant to share with all the local patrons.
Also In that box of ephemera was an 1892 Old Farmer’s Almanac in really good condition. There were also some late 1800’s school penmanship workbooks and a few other items from the era that I will treasure and add to my collection.
Being a child of the eighties, I always keep an eye out for items from my childhood, especially toys. They are getting harder to come by. On this particular outing I only managed to find an Apple II floppy disk (in great condition) from 1983. That was certainly a walk back in time! Floppy disks for the Apple II go for about $15-$50, depending on what’s on the disk. Games tend to be higher. The disk I found was a supplement for teachers, so my guess is that it’s worth about $15. That’s ok, it’s still a fun find!
I found some vintage collectible Betty Boop bobble heads, an angel, a devil, and a hula Betty Boop. They were too cute to pass up, plus they’ll make great additions to my Etsy shop! I bought three of them for $5 and I expect them to fetch about $20 apiece, possibly more.
Do you plan on heading out to some yard sales this summer? Here is some yard sale etiquette to remember:
1) Bring some small bills. Many items at yard sales are just a few dollars if that. The sellers will thank you for the small bills.
2) Don’t haggle for items that are already priced low. If you want to offer $15 for a $20 item, that makes sense, but offering 50 cents for something marked a dollar is just insulting.
3) Walk on pathways whenever possible, unless the yard sale is literally on the lawn.
4) DON’T BE AN EARLY BIRD! I cannot stress this enough. Going at 7:50 a.m. to a yard sale that starts at 8 a.m. is fine, but please, don’t go any earlier! The seller can set up faster if they aren’t spending all their time haggling instead.
Having a yard sale soon? Here are some tips for the sellers from my experience in holding an annual yard sale:
1) Yard sales are meant to get rid of stuff. There are outlets like eBay and Poshmark if you are trying to make money. Please price items accordingly.
2) Have change, particularly fives and ones. While buyers should bring smaller bills, they often don’t.
3) Make advertisement signs big and clear. Thick lettering makes for much easier reading, especially from a car.
4) Place an ad! It’s so much easier to find yard sales if they are listed in one place. Facebook is good, too, but it won’t always be seen. If you are only posting on Facebook, put it in as many groups as you can to increase visibility.
5) Get most of your items ready the night before. This will save you a lot of time in the morning, and you can be more prepared for those pesky early birds.
6) You’ll sell more if you put a price tag on all of your items. Make a table where everything is the same price and you’ll only need to make one sign (i.e. “$1 table”). Avoid “Make an Offer” if you can.
7) Pick up your advertisement signs at the end of the yard sale! I’ve seen yard sale signs hanging up for weeks, eventually deteriorating to shreds. It has your address on it, so you probably don’t want to be “that guy”.
So, the next time you are bored on a Saturday morning, head out around town and look for your treasure!
