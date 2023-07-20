A Wizard’s Guide to Growing Your Collection of Magical Items

With Wizarding Week just around the corner, your wand arm might be itching to add a little more magic to your home decor or wardrobe. In the 26 years since Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone was released, the enchanting world that was first created in the books and further brought to life by eight feature length films has created plenty of merchandising opportunities – and spawned a decades-long hunt for wizarding antiquities amongst fans.
If you’re looking to add to your collection, the most obvious place to start is HarryPotterShop.com, the official, Warner Bros.-owned online shop for just about every type of mass-produced merch you could want. There are pieces that looked ripped from the films – impressive wands, packages of Bertie Bott’s Every Flavour Beans, customizable Hogwarts acceptance letters, bottled Butterbeer – as well as more traditional souvenirs like branded sweatshirts and water bottles.
But where’s the fun in buying directly from the big guys? During Keene’s Wizarding Week, Hannah Grimes Marketplace becomes our very own Diagon Alley, stocked with locally-made treasures inspired by the Potter-verse. At the time of writing this story, Justin Somma, the store’s marketplace manager, says they’ve confirmed 10 local artisans so far and are in talks with 20 more “who may be participating with wizarding products and/or in-store demos.” The confirmed artists include Rebecca Vankirk of Adorned by Becca, who’ll be selling Harry Potter-themed jewelry; Glenn Kostick of Kostick Glass, who’ll be making small potion bottles; Sunset Luna, a stained glass provider who’ll be selling themed-glass for the event; and Sean Flemming of Gluckspilz Gifts who creates fairy houses that wouldn’t be out place in the Forbidden Forest.
Outside of Wizarding Week, there are plenty of people across the internet looking to trade and sell Harry Potter-themed wares. The largest Facebook Group dedicated to exactly that is aptly named “Harry Potter buy/sell/trade/discuss,” which boasts nearly 65,000 members. While a lot of the posts are from people looking to offload old Harry Potter trading cards, there are also plenty of listings for more unique items. A recent perusal of the group’s posts revealed a collection of rare Potter merch from a seller who was moving and wouldn’t have room for it anymore, people looking to trade wands for their own collections, a one-of-a-kind painting of an Auror fighting a Dementor in front of the Arc de Triomphe, and books that had been signed by the cast of the films being sold by someone who worked on the movies.
If the idea of waiting for a good Facebook listing sounds more stressful than exciting, there’s always Etsy, which has a seemingly endless selection of Harry Potter-related goods. Some tips for narrowing your search:
Shop local! Etsy’s search filters include an option to specify exactly where you want the shops you’re browsing to be located. “New Hampshire” brings up about 170 results, including Keene-based Inner Daisy Candles. Owner Cara Down creates whimsical designs, including the “Hedwick” (a white, peppermint-scented wax poured into an owl-shaped glass) “Volemelt” (a black candle with an apple peppercorn fragrance) and “Buttah-Beer” (a butter rum scent in a glass mug) candles. Inner Daisy Candles will also have a booth on Railroad Square during Wizarding Week 2023, the brand’s second time at the event.
Get it personalized. At the time of writing this, there are nearly 10,000 items that can be personalized, including Hogwarts acceptance letters, nameplate necklaces in the familiar serif-meets-lightning-bolt font, and a wide variety of neon signs.
Go for vintage. If you’re looking for first-edition sets of the books or early 2000s action figures and toys from the pre-movie craze, this is a place to start.
Try some DIY. In addition to handmade physical items, you can find plenty of Potter-themed digital downloads – like wall art, party favors, and graphic design elements – on Etsy. Many of them are customizable too, so you can use programs like Photoshop to tweak them to be exactly how you like it before printing them out.
If the author’s recently revealed stance on transgender individuals has you feeling conflicted about putting your Harry Potter fandom on display, there are ways to support the LGBTQ+ community with your purchases too. DancingWitchDesign is an Etsy shop that sells “queer designed Potter inspired” graphic T-shirts; HappeningInside creates custom jewelry from old copies of Harry Potter the artist finds in used bookstores, including pronoun earrings. San Francisco-based illustrator Alex L. Combs produced Trans-Affirming Magical Care: A Harry Potter Fanzine, a collection of comics, poetry, and more from trans creators and allies. Currently, you can purchase a PDF of the zine for $10, with all the profits being donated to organizations that support young trans people.
