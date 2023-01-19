THE TRANSPORTING OF MILL NO. 6 MACHINES

The machines we use to create our woolen-spun yarn spent the last 50 years down the road from their original location. Over the past 12 months, a massive effort was put into place to bring them back from Skatutakee Rd. to join the rest of Harrisville Designs departments on Mill Alley in the center of the village. While it didn’t make sense financially, as it had no real impact on sales or profits, having everyone all under one roof, switching to renewable energy, and restoring the buildings back to their original historic purpose were all at the heart of the initiative.

