The New Hampshire Antique Co-op in Milford celebrates 40 years in business this year. A family-owned business that opened in 1983, the Co-op has over 200 vendors, and occupies over 20,000 square feet. Its diverse and one-of-a-kind merchandise represents not only rare purchasing opportunities, but a rich shopping experience full of discovery.

In the 1970s Sam and Eileen Hackler were a young couple, doing what young couples do, picking out furniture for the house they shared. They were trying to balance function with aesthetics, and they were also looking for value. What they quickly realized was that the antiques they could buy were better made and more affordable than the new furniture on the market. Having so much joy and personal success in their own hunt, affirmed the value of both the search-for and curation of these collectibles. In 1983, Sam sold his car dealership and began selling antiques full time with Eileen.

Tags


-

-
-

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.