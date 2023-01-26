The New Hampshire Antique Co-op in Milford celebrates 40 years in business this year. A family-owned business that opened in 1983, the Co-op has over 200 vendors, and occupies over 20,000 square feet. Its diverse and one-of-a-kind merchandise represents not only rare purchasing opportunities, but a rich shopping experience full of discovery.
In the 1970s Sam and Eileen Hackler were a young couple, doing what young couples do, picking out furniture for the house they shared. They were trying to balance function with aesthetics, and they were also looking for value. What they quickly realized was that the antiques they could buy were better made and more affordable than the new furniture on the market. Having so much joy and personal success in their own hunt, affirmed the value of both the search-for and curation of these collectibles. In 1983, Sam sold his car dealership and began selling antiques full time with Eileen.
Their son, Jason, who was 11 when the Co-op opened, had his own booth in the shop filled with early Americana and advertising pieces. His early sales sharpened his focus on buying trips with his parents to flea markets and estate auctions all over New England.
Sam and Eileen are still involved in the store, doing appraisals and research, or going out and sourcing inventory, but it is now Jason that spearheads the daily operations of NHAC with his wife Rebecca and their daughter Eliza. Both Sam and Jason bring a collection of credentials to the business including membership in the Granite State Antique and Appraisers Association, the Charles Parsons Fund and the NH Antique Dealers Association.
Rebecca, who brings a degree in Art History and Graphic design as well as a host of gallery experience, runs their sister store, Fabled Antiques, a new Boston shop in Beacon Hill that opened in 2021.
Their daughter Eliza, like her father before her, has had her own booth at NHAC since she was three years old, sharpening her skills of resale by curating small finds. Eliza joins the ranks of over 200 vendors.
Having multiple sellers is now a common structure for antique stores, but NHAC was one of the first in the industry. They now juggle over 200 exhibiting dealers and over 2,000 consignors from all over New England and beyond. Some of the dealers have almost been there since the very beginning, for over 35 years. While the number of sellers represents a mammoth management task, the collected knowledge among dealers coupled with the breadth of diversity among specialties and collections represents one of the strengths of the NHAC.
“Our amazing team of staff and dealers at NHAC are absolutely crucial to making everything happen and keeping everything running smoothly,” says Jason.
Currently, the store has a wait list for new vendors, but Jason says they are always “trying to accommodate and allocate spaces the best we can.”
The 20,000 square foot building was re-designed in 2005 by a family friend and historic preservation architect, the late Max Ferro. The Hacklers drew inspiration for the re-model from a historic mill building known as the Goyette Museum that Jason and Rebecca purchased in Peterborough, NH in the early 2000s. They pulled key architectural details from the Goyette property, including windows and had them installed at the NHAC.
The inclusion of a cupola in the new NHAC design was intended to invoke a classical New England Meeting House, “as we are a place for people to congregate for antiques and fine art,” says Jason. The path through the building winds customers through different areas of interest including the Small Treasures Room that showcases silver, porcelain, and vintage jewelry. Another popular destination is the Tower and Upstairs gallery that has rotating art exhibits.
The Hacklers are passionate about their business, in part because they have never lost the excitement of “the find.” The very real possibility that the next treasure is just around the corner.
Discovery is a greater driver. During a recent in-home appraisal, the Hacklers discovered a Meissen Punch Bowl, stored on the floor of a garage. Research uncovered its provenance and value and the Hacklers were able to price it for the family at $5,950. It recently sold successfully on commission.
Some rare pieces will circulate the country for years. A decade ago, Jason Hackler had his eye on a special highboy that was made in Boston circa 1740. Recently, he located the same piece that caught his eye, in a photo sent from a customer in Texas. He was able to purchase it, and it is now available in the shop.
“I am lucky to have been brought up in the shop with the spirit of treasure hunting and entrepreneurship that was bestowed on me at an early age. I love being engaged with it all and thrilled to have this as my career and my adventure,” says Jason.
While appraising and researching antiques calls on real industry and cultural standards of value, the things people treasure and collect are diverse and individual. The large footprint of the store, combined with the inclusion of so many exhibiting dealers means that there is something special for everyone to find.
“We are one of the only shops where you can find something great for $5.00 or $50,000,” says Jason.
Antiquing is a shopping experience unlike any other because it is experiential above being acquisitional. Taking home an antique is the opposite of what so much of our disposal shopping experience is today. The craftsmanship of antiques speaks to their enduring sustainability surrounded by a market with built-in obsolescence. It is also a rare treat to bring something home that doesn’t require a box knife, and an additional trip to the recycle center to dispose of packaging material.
The NHAC’s upcoming winter sale and Fall 40th anniversary celebration are incentives to revisit the store or come for the first time. There are no guarantees that you will find exactly what you’re looking for, but there is the potential to find what you didn’t even know you needed, an object with its own story, waiting for its next chapter.
