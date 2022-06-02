The 1850s Victorian that houses The Dollhouse and Toy Museum of Vermont resembles one of the many tiny homes that are exhibited within its walls.
Founder and operator Jackie Marro’s parents lived in the home well into their 90s and when they left, she knew that the Bennington, Vt. house needed to be used for something special. A longtime collector of dollhouses, Marro landed on the idea that it could become a space to display her collection for the public, as well as the doll and toy collections of others.
From a young age, Marro says she loved to make her own doll clothes. She even turned that childhood passion into a career, teaching fashion and patternmaking at the University of Maryland.
The dollhouses are built according to scales that range from quarter-scale to full-scale, where one inch in the dollhouse realm equals one foot in the real world. The museum houses a permanent collection of dollhouses, from simple Cape Cod-style houses to fancy Victorian houses and everything in-between.
Today, Marro creates anything that you might find inside a dollhouse, items like furniture, miniature books, paintings.
“I cannot stand an empty wall,” she laughed.
She says that while the traditional dollhouse in general may be a toy that is played with less and less these days, she has seen the pastime of building miniatures have a resurgence in the past few years, perhaps due to the pandemic, and that people have become interested in creating miniature rooms that they can display on a shelf or bookcase.
“It’s very relaxing,” she said. “Especially in the winter. It’s a nice hobby.”
In addition to dollhouses and many varieties of dolls, the museum has displays of trains, trucks, and educational toys. Past temporary exhibits have included Alice in Wonderland, the Magic of Mice (featuring the famous mice creations of another Bennington resident, R. John Wright), and a celebration of the 100th anniversary of Women’s Suffrage last year.
It is also home to VT MoMA, that is the Vermont Museum of Miniature Art, where the works of master artists are displayed in miniature form in numerous galleries. Marro believes there to be about 100 paintings displayed at various scales, depending on the detail of the art, which she copies and scales down to size.
The teeny-tiny displays of artwork by notable artists such as Monet, Rembrandt, Wyeth and Picasso are a favorite of visitors.
“It just brings a smile to their faces,” Marro said.
Fairy houses, puppets and puppet theaters have been featured as well, and during the pandemic the museum offered finger puppet classes for children via Zoom. At the holidays, the museum celebrates festively with more than 200 miniature Christmas trees, decorated by local artists.
While other museums that exhibit large items are limited by space constraints, that’s not as much of an issue here.
“In miniature, you can have a lot going on because it’s so small,” Marro said of the museum’s capacity. “We’re jam-packed.”
While her husband sometimes fills in and her sister helps out when she is traveling, Marro is pretty much a one-woman show. Although the museum is only open officially on the weekends, she’s happy to open the doors for those traveling through during the week if they send her an email request and she is available.
She enjoys interacting with the museum visitors and answering their questions, as well as showing them the extent of what can be created in miniature. It’s a pleasure for her to hear about the experiences of others who appreciate the hobby of building dollhouses and collecting toys from eras gone by.
“They’re all children at heart,” she said. “They’re reliving their childhoods and memories from the past.”
The Dollhouse and Toy Museum of Vermont is at 212 Union St., Bennington, Vt. It is open Saturday and Sunday afternoons year-round, from 1 to 4 p.m., or by appointment. The admission fee is $2 for children ages 3 and up, $4 for adults, or $10 for a family.
To contact the museum, call 401-578-9512 or send an email, which is preferred by Marro, to jcminvt@hotmail.com. Visit online at dollhouseandtoymuseumofvermont.com.