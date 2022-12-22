There are so many people who collect vintage Christmas pieces. And there were so many companies who produced them back in the day. It’s always so interesting to delve deeper to learn more about a specific maker. This time, it’s all about Holt-Howard. If you’re not a collector, you still may recognize many of their iconic pieces from the 1950’s and 1960’s.
In the 1940’s at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, Grant Holt met brothers John and Robert Howard. Later in the 1940’s they created the Holt-Howard company. Holt-Howard was best known for their whimsical pixie figures, Christmas items and their cool cats. It’s easy to identify them if they still have their HH sticker on the bottom.
Years ago, I traveled to Connecticut to make a house call to an older couple. In their younger years, they ventured all around the country collecting Christmas items. This was the moment that I began to learn about Holt-Howard. I brought back dozens of boxes to my vintage shop in Jaffrey and there were hundreds of pieces of Holt-Howard. Soon after that, I held one of my vintage Christmas roll-out events. I had NO idea how coveted Holt-Howard was until I saw the barrage of people swooping over these beautiful pieces. Many of these pieces today, fetch up to $1,000. There are definitely die-hard collectors out there!
Christmas is just about here, have a very merry season and enjoy collecting what you love!
Kari Lindstrom owns the popular vintage shop in Jaffrey, NH called The Melamine Cup which opened in 2013. She is past board member of The Jaffrey Chamber of Commerce and has a professional background in career counseling.
