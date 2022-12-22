There are so many people who collect vintage Christmas pieces. And there were so many companies who produced them back in the day. It’s always so interesting to delve deeper to learn more about a specific maker. This time, it’s all about Holt-Howard. If you’re not a collector, you still may recognize many of their iconic pieces from the 1950’s and 1960’s.

In the 1940’s at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, Grant Holt met brothers John and Robert Howard. Later in the 1940’s they created the Holt-Howard company. Holt-Howard was best known for their whimsical pixie figures, Christmas items and their cool cats. It’s easy to identify them if they still have their HH sticker on the bottom.

