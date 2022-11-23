A Childhood Christmas

Kari in the 1970s with her Lite-Brite.

 Courtesy of Kari Lindstrom

What a fun topic!!! Now, here’s a real trip down memory lane. We are now into late November and many people are already Christmas shopping. And each year there are always those “hot” gifts for the kiddos. Throughout each decade each generation can remember what those really popular gifts were. And, as the owner of a vintage shop, this time of year many people come to me looking for those nostalgic toys.

I was born in the early 1970’s, so I can definitely appreciate and remember toys from the 1960’s, 1970’s and 1980’s. It’s pretty cool that many things transcended the decades such as Barbies and Matchboxes, and those two examples still are huge sellers at Christmas today.

Tags


-

-
-

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.