A Childhood Christmas

What a fun topic!!! Now, here’s a real trip down memory lane. We are now into late November and many people are already Christmas shopping. And each year there are always those “hot” gifts for the kiddos. Throughout each decade each generation can remember what those really popular gifts were. And, as the owner of a vintage shop, this time of year many people come to me looking for those nostalgic toys.
I was born in the early 1970’s, so I can definitely appreciate and remember toys from the 1960’s, 1970’s and 1980’s. It’s pretty cool that many things transcended the decades such as Barbies and Matchboxes, and those two examples still are huge sellers at Christmas today.
Here is a small sample list of the most popular toys from each decade (yes, there are many more than listed!).
1950’s: Barbie, Fisher Price Little People, Mr. Potato Head, Matchboxes & Play-doh, Train Sets, Lincoln Logs, Howdy Doody
1960’s: Barbie, GI Joe, Lite-Brite, Easy Bake Oven, Electric Race Cars, Fisher Price Little People, Colorforms
1970’s: Tinker Toys, Legos, Barbie, Simon, Weebles, Perfection, Star Wars, Colorforms, Atari, Fisher Price Little People, Lite-Brite
1980’s: Rubix Cube, Cabbage Patch Dolls, Atari, Star Wars, Care Bears, Strawberry Shortcake, Rainbow Brite, Smurfs, My Little Pony, Transformers, GI Joe, Teddy Ruxpin, Walkman, Speak & Spell
Funny memory, it was 1983 and I was ten. The Cabbage Patch Doll craze was all the rage. I remember my cousin had received two of them for Christmas. I was SUPER envious. I didn’t realize it at that time that my mother tried her hardest to get me one of those darn dolls (but couldn’t find one.) A year later she was able to obtain one for my next Christmas (but I was a bit too old at that point); to this day I still have my Cabbage Patch Doll and it means the world to me that she finally found one!
What were your favorite Christmas gifts as a child? Which ones did you really want? Do you remember the good old Sears Christmas Catalog that we’d get and then sit for hours circling things we wanted? Oh, the memories! It’s time to bring a smile to someone’s face and give them one of their favorite toys this Christmas!
Kari Lindstrom owns the popular vintage shop in Jaffrey, NH called The Melamine Cup which opened in 2013. She is past board member of The Jaffrey Chamber of Commerce and has a professional background in career counseling.
