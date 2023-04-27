3 Ways to Extend Your Home’s Farmhouse Feel to the Garden

The really great thing about farmhouse garden design is that there are virtually no set rules. Non-fussy, relaxed, welcoming and playful all come to mind when I think of classic New England farmhouse style. Farmhouse gardens tend to be more informal. And they are allowed to evolve not only within a season but across the span of many years.
Extending a home’s charming farmhouse feel into its outdoor spaces is really all about your creativity and uniqueness. Let me share some of my best ideas for crafting a stylish farmhouse landscape for you to enjoy for years to come.
Gather, Relax and Enjoy
One key feature for any farmhouse landscape is a gathering place big enough for a family. Decks, patios, and fire pits all serve as destinations and can be designed with benches, swings, hammocks, lawn furniture and dining sets. Provide comfort with soft, cozy pillows to make your guests feel at home.
Set the scene with the warmth and utility of a fire pit for roasting s’mores or sipping hot cocoa. These provide functionality for fun and entertainment. You can also illuminate those gorgeous summer evenings with solar lanterns to create timeless memories.
Give your guests great conversation pieces by decorating the yard with your individuality. Flags, bird baths, garden statues, wind chimes and metal decor can all add whimsy and creativity, plus provide four-season interest.
Reminiscent of a Bygone Era
When showcasing a stylish farmhouse feel, the older the better! Repurpose old windows, watering cans, shipping pallets, troughs, or barrels. Complete the look with softly colored decor full of unique textures, like woven planters or reclaimed wood. Think creams, beige, faded pinks and antique greens. This allows the blooms to be the focal point in any color palette.
For ultimate charm, mix in an aromatic raised herb garden in an upcycled clawfoot bathtub. Keeping an herb or vegetable garden near the kitchen, on the porch, deck or in the backyard, is not only useful but it draws the attention of passersby with delightful, soft textures and sweet flavors.
People love pinching mint for tea, collecting lavender for a bouquet or feeling the velvety touch of sage. It instantly sends you back into your grandmother’s kitchen and is the quintessence of a functional farmhouse.
Keeping in Character with the Region
When you think of farmhouse gardens, nothing is straight and yet nothing is out of place. Consider a well-aged stonewall so common here in New Hampshire. Match our local heritage landscape in your garden by using stones to edge a pathway or garden bed. Farmhouse landscapes often make use of readily available materials and allow the contours of your space to dictate the floral abundance.
Plant big statement blooms, like scarlet bee balm, purple coneflower, or black eyed susan. These native garden stars are affordable, being easy-to-care-for perennials naturally suited to New England’s climate. They also have lovely, long bloom times and attract a variety of garden wildlife, from butterflies to hummingbirds. The flexibility of farmhouse landscaping even allows mixing in large plants like winterberry, river birch, and of course, lilacs.
You may start with plants that you’re familiar with, like roses, daisies, and peonies, and end up with the plants that thrive best in your unique micro eco-region. It’s good to be flexible, creative and relaxed when it comes to envisioning and growing your ideal farmhouse landscape. Most importantly, make it into your happy place!
Deb Johnson and her husband Dave own a popular garden and home decor shop in Swanzey, NH called The She Shed. Visit the store Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, late May through December, from 10-4 at 331 Flat Roof Mill Rd. in Swanzey. facebook.com/TheSheShedNH
