100 Bottles of Beer on the...

Vintage beer and ale bottles from Society for Historical Archaeology.

I’ve mentioned a few times before in articles that my parents were old bottle collectors back in the 70s and beer bottles were a frequent sight. The earliest ones were actually pottery bottles. I thought I’d take a look at the history of the beer bottle and see where on the timeline my parent’s collection would fall.

Beer has been around for a very, very long time and was originally created by women in Mesopotamia about 7,000 years ago. According to “It Was Women Who Invented Beer” by Cervezas Ambar, it was from the intuitive desire to create nourishing food that women mixed grain, water and herbs and then cooked it, which then later fermented. Voila! Beer was born! Also to the credit of women is the later addition of the hops flower which gives beer its distinct, bitter taste while at the same time serving as a preservative.

