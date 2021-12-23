Photographer Larry Bickford of Hancock has always liked his work to be distinct.
“It was never about where we were, it was something I saw that caught my eye, that made me say, ‘This is interesting and I would like to see what the film shows here,’ “ he said. “So rather than taking a blue sky, beautiful photograph, you know, I was off in the corner, shooting flowers or trying to capture a waterfall or something along those lines.
“My eye was always just a little different from everybody else’s.”
An example is how he shoots water.
“I like different perspectives on running water,” he said. “ ... I tend to shoot waterfalls from the top rather than from the bottom, and that gives me an interesting perspective and an unexpected look.”
Water is the theme of an exhibit of his photography at the Hancock Town Library through Jan. 12.
Bickford said he mostly shoots close to home.
“I don’t have to travel, really,” he said. “This is a beautiful part of the state, it’s a beautiful part of the country, and I don’t feel a great need to go to the Seacoast or to go to the White Mountains or to go to Maine, just to get a photograph. I’m more than content to shoot what I see around here.”
There’s a lot that makes the Monadnock Region ripe for photography. But if Bickford has to sum it up: “Water and rock.”
Running water grabs his attention, as do rock features. As an example, he pointed to a photo he considers one of his favorites: a trio of straight, brown tree trunks that almost blend into the solid granite background. A slice of leaf-covered ground lends a splash of orange to the otherwise earth-toned scene.
He did two photo critiques this year, and both times the person critiquing was underwhelmed by that image, he recalled. “I felt the opposite, that there was a lot going on, just in the way the trees merge into the granite, just in the shapes of things that were happening, for example the shapes of the leaves, the sort of mass of leaves meeting the ledge.”
He accepts that his work might not connect with everyone.
“If it speaks to someone, it speaks loudly to that person,” he said. “And if it doesn’t, it doesn’t.”
Bickford’s water imagery includes waterfalls and rapids, as well as tree-lined lakes and close-ups of water droplets on flower petals.
Some of his water images are still, placid lake surfaces reflecting the fall foliage. Others capture water in motion.
Showing the movement of a rushing stream is a matter of craft and artistry.
“If I take a typical snap, the water is frozen in time,” he said. “And OK, that tells you something. But it doesn’t convey motion.”
But by lengthening the shutter speed from, say 1/100th of a second to two seconds, Bickford allows more water to rush past, creating a “silky” effect.
“People believe that the camera sees objective truth, but that’s not the case,” he said. “The camera sees what the camera sees, and its eye’s different from our eye.”
The exhibit can be viewed during regular hours at the Hancock Town Library: Monday and Wednesday, 2-6 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; and Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. The library suggests calling beforehand at 525-4411 to make sure no special events are scheduled.