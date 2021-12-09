Pets: Starter Aquarium

Fish are often thought of as simple, no-fuss pets. While it’s true that fish often don’t require much care and keeping, setting up an aquarium can be a much larger project than many anticipate. An ill-kept aquarium can be deadly to fish so it’s best to learn as much as you can before purchasing any aquatic pets to go in it.
Before you do anything else, you should research the species of fish that you want to keep. Some kinds of fish need much more space than their size would suggest, and many species grow to be two or three times their juvenile size as adults.
For example, tetras don’t tend to grow much, and a small group will be happy in a smaller tank. Goldfish, on the other hand, grow rapidly and will quickly outgrow a small aquarium.
But a bigger tank doesn’t mean that you can have more fish. Some species are extremely active and need plenty of space in which to swim. Others are territorial, demanding a tank with enough space to create their own territories.
The Aqueon MiniBow five-gallon aquarium starter kit is a great choice for a beginner. The kit comes with the tank with hood and energy-saving LED lighting, a water filter and cartridge and food and water care samples as well as a setup guide.
An important item not carried in the starter aquarium kit is a heater. Each species of fish has an optimum temperature range to maintain health. Most fish require a temperature of about 74 to 77 degrees F. Unless your house remains in that range all the time, you’ll need a heater. Aquarium heaters come as hang-on-the-tank or submersible models and may have a numerical setting or simply an up and down setting. As for size, a rule of thumb for wattage is to use 5 watts per gallon for smaller tanks and 3 watts per gallon for larger tanks. The liquid crystal stick-on thermometers are inexpensive, easy to read, and generally accurate enough for general use. If you plan to breed fish or keep delicate fish, you should opt for a thermometer that goes in the water.
Other additions for your starter aquarium include substrate, the material that lines the bottom of the aquarium. Generally, a small, smooth, dark-colored gravel is preferable. Get one pound of gravel for each gallon of water. Rinse the gravel before placing it into the aquarium.
You’ll need a fishnet to catch your fish when you want to clean your tank. Choose a medium-sized, good quality net. Better yet, get two nets. Catching fish is easier with two nets, and it’s always wise to have a spare net on hand. You never know when you may tear or misplace one of your nets. Handle length should be proportionate to the size of your aquarium, so that you don’t have to stick your hand into the water when catching fish in a large aquarium.
Water conditioner will take care of chlorine, ammonia, and heavy metals in the tap water used to fill your tank. It should be used when filling it and during regular monthly water changes.
Maintaining proper water quality is the most important part of keeping aquarium fish healthy.
Testing water in a newly set up aquarium is critical. You should have kits to test for ammonia, nitrite, and pH, at a minimum. Nitrate, hardness, alkalinity and chlorine tests are also available.
A siphon tool is necessary to vacuum the waste off the bottom of the tank while removing water for the partial water change, and an algae scrubber cleans the sides of the tank.
Plants in your starter aquarium can be much more than merely decorative. Be sure anything placed in your aquarium, whether rocks, wood, or other decor items, are safe for the fish, and are thoroughly rinsed before adding them into the aquarium. Many fish prefer to have a place to hide, especially when sleeping, so having rockwork caves in the tank, or decor with big holes in them, will make the fish feel more comfortable. Live plants help remove carbon dioxide from the water and add oxygen.
Finally, fish food is tailored to the species of fish in your tank, so stick with that.
If you decide to purchase an aquarium and care supplies separately, there are a few rules to follow.
A five-gallon starter aquarium can sit on a desktop, but a larger tank should have a level floor underneath it that will hold the aquarium and aquarium stand. There must be enough power points for the heater, filter, lighting unit, et cetera so that you don’t have trailing cables that could present a tripping hazard.
If buying a larger (at least 20-gallon) tank, avoid tall, thin tanks and stick with shorter, longer tanks, as they provide more swimming space and surface area for air exchange for your fish. Glass aquariums are preferred by many; however, acrylic tanks weigh less and because they don’t break, are preferable for use with children in the household.
Place the aquarium well away from direct sunlight, heaters, air conditioning units, et cetera so that the water temperature remains stable. Don’t put the tank close to windows or drafty doorways.
Make sure you choose a filter with a flow rate that filters all the water in your tank at least four times each hour. For example, a 20-gallon tank should have a filter with a flow rate of at least 80 gallons per hour.
It’s also important to consider the bigger the tank, the more it will cost to maintain in the long-term.