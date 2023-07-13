Are there second chances? Maytag Virgin, the thoughtful romantic comedy about two schoolteacher neighbors in an Alabama town, seems to pose this question, only to answer it by posing another that is more nuanced and profound: What does it mean to live and love? Audrey Cefaly’s play, directed by Tom Frey, is the second of the Peterborough Players’ 90th anniversary season, and it’s a winner.
From start to finish, the audience looks out at a pair of houses, one owned by Lizzy Nash, played by Karen Peakes, and the other by her newly arrived neighbor, Jack Key, played by Ian Merrill Peakes. (The actors are married in real life.) Lizzy’s home exterior is as busy, quirky, and particular as she is. Jack’s, like Jack, is unassuming, unadorned, and, apparently, haunted.
Based on the play’s opening moments, audiences would be forgiven for thinking they are in for a fluffy romcom. But that sense isn’t likely to last long. There is more to this comedy than cuteness, and it does not rely on situational snafus for laughs. All of what is funny comes from the uniqueness of the characters and the hit-and-miss nature of their getting to know one another.
Karen Peakes’ Lizzy is a chatterbox, aburst with opinions. She is constantly (and literally) pivoting, moving toward then away from Jack, swatting at the air as she checks her willful self-expression with self-admonishment. She’s a handful with a conscience. She is attracted to Jack but intent on keeping him at arm’s length.
Jack, or “Mr. Key,” as Lizzy persists in calling him—one of many walls she throws up—could easily be a character overshadowed by her live-wire energy, but he is not. Ian Merrill Peakes’ command of the stage grows out of a quiet centeredness and the palpable deep attraction Jack feels toward Lizzy. As different as they are, the two are matched in presence. Their acting and chemistry are superb.
The development of their relationship, which can almost be seen as an invisible third character, plays out over a year of funny, awkward, and progressively revealing encounters. The actors excel at comedic timing, and while they jab like pros with Cefaly’s whip-smart dialog, the humor stems just as much from an abundance of vivid gesture and physical action (just think ladders and laundry instead of swordplay).
Movement itself is an important element of the play. The actors and the stage are always in motion, in a seamless, organic way. Scenes ease into each other without hard breaks. We see the light change with mornings and evenings, hear thunder and music, intuit seasons by way of Lizzy’s outfits. At times, we watch each character alone—Lizzy folding laundry, Jack tinkering outside his house—each of them with one eye trained on the mystery behind the other’s door. (Just watching them live their lives is mesmerizing.) These interstitial moments feel as important as the dialog—we are seeing lives in context and can relax into a rhythmically cohesive experience.
The evolution of Jack and Lizzy’s connection is a study in emotional intimacy, how it grows and what stands in its way. It is a pleasure to watch two adults, ordinary, interesting people with old wounds and plenty of self-doubt, learn—with an almost childlike innocence—to relate and form a bond. First and foremost, they become friends. To find out what happens beyond that, you’ll have to go see the play.
