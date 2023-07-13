Are there second chances? Maytag Virgin, the thoughtful romantic comedy about two schoolteacher neighbors in an Alabama town, seems to pose this question, only to answer it by posing another that is more nuanced and profound: What does it mean to live and love? Audrey Cefaly’s play, directed by Tom Frey, is the second of the Peterborough Players’ 90th anniversary season, and it’s a winner.

From start to finish, the audience looks out at a pair of houses, one owned by Lizzy Nash, played by Karen Peakes, and the other by her newly arrived neighbor, Jack Key, played by Ian Merrill Peakes. (The actors are married in real life.) Lizzy’s home exterior is as busy, quirky, and particular as she is. Jack’s, like Jack, is unassuming, unadorned, and, apparently, haunted.

Tags


-

-
-

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.