The Peterborough Players theater may be dark, but the company hasn’t stopped illuminating audiences in 2020 for one minute.
Following the cue of Broadway, like so many other theaters around the country and the globe this spring in the year of a worldwide pandemic, the Players decided to shut down and cancelled what would have been its 87th annual summer live theater season of seven main productions and two children’s shows.
“When we made the decision to not produce in the summer, we started working on a couple different tracks,” said Keith Stevens, the theater’s managing director. “One was trying to make sure we did everything we could to take care of the people who work for us and the people who attend our shows. Factoring in the overall health, safety and comfort level of the audience, actors, designers, directors and staff, it made sense to put a hiatus on producing live theater.”
The second track was working to maintain a connection with the audience who wasn’t able to sit inside the theater in front of the stage. Players Online was the result. The first offering launched was Bright Spots, messages of encouragement from Players members, past and present — actors, technicians, designers and interns among them — everything from a “Hamlet” speech to funny stories of on-stage gaffes.
Our Playhouse, another facet of Players Online, consisted of readings from Players company members (again, past and present) reading chapters from the book, “Our Playhouse: 75 Years of the Peterborough Players” by Van Allen Sherman.
An online auction to raise critical funds for the theater ends this Sunday, Oct. 25; followed by a one-week fundraising “sprint” Monday, Oct. 26 through Nov. 2.
These celebrations in support of the Players will come to a close with a virtual gala streaming online Nov. 7. Hosted by familiar Players faces Bridget Beirne, Kraig Swartz and Associate Artistic Director Tom Frey, this variety show-style party will include performances from Players favorites and appearances from community members.
The virtual gala will benefit the Players’ Second Company Fund-a-Future program, which aims to create the next generation of theatrical professionals. Viewers will have the opportunity to donate online or over the phone during the party. An online cocktail half-hour will begin at 7 p.m.; the gala will start at 7:30 p.m. This free event will be available on the Players’ website (peterboroughplayers.org) and its Facebook page (facebook.com/peterboroughplayers).
Upcoming digital programming will also include a new three-workshop series, Playgroup, beginning this Friday, Oct. 23 and continuing for a second session next Friday, Oct. 30. For patrons and artists alike, Playgroup provides an opportunity to learn, interact and discover the elements that comprise the theater they love.
The series will begin with Peterborough Players and Pioneer Theatre Company former Artistic Director, MacDowell Fellow and playwright Charles Morey. Morey will present on The Mechanics of Comedy, with a spotlight on his hysterical farce, “The Ladies Man,” produced at the Players in 2016.
Moderated by Peterborough Players’ Frey, the first session will be an overview and discussion of the ins, outs and rules of comedy. The second session will be a deeper dive into comedy, featuring Frey and Players favorite Swartz performing brief scenes, including excerpts from “The Ladies Man,” with thoughts, input and adjustment from Morey. Participants will be able to submit questions to the artists via chat during each session.
The series will continue with Peterborough Players Players Artistic Director, MacDowell Fellow, actor and playwright, Gus Kaikkonen, presenting on Shakespeare Nov. 13 and 20. Playwright, actor and 2020-2021 member of American Theatre Group’s PlayLab writers group for BIPOC and LBTGQIA+ voices, Tracey Conyer Lee, will present a two-session workshop on playwriting on Dec. 4 and 11.
“We’re continuing what we are doing to make everyone feel safe, secure and comfortable,” Stevens said, “and we’re doing the work we need to do to be in a position to have a [summer] season in 2021. It’s taking a number of different shapes and forms. We have a bar we set for ourselves in terms of the types of productions and the type of work we like to do. We just need to make sure anything we do meets our bar of quality.”
Admission is free for Playgroup, but space is limited for each session and registration is required. To register, email info@peterboroughplayers.org and indicate in the subject line which workshops you’d like to see. A reservation confirmation email will be received shortly after, and a second email with log-on instructions for the online sessions will follow a few days prior to the event in question.
For more of the Players’ digital offerings, visit peterboroughplayers.org and look for Players Online, follow their social media channels, and be sure to sign up for e-blasts.