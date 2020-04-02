For the time being, theaters around the world are dark. But this summer, the show must go on, and it will… at the Peterborough Players.
The theater has announced its 2020 summer season, which consists of seven mainstage productions. It opens June 17 with “Last Call (Bernstein and von Karajan at the Sacher Hotel)” by Peter Danish, with performances running through June 28.
Peterborough Players artistic director, Gus Kaikkonen, met legendary composer Leonard Bernstein twice, once in an unexpected manner.
“I was sitting in front of him at a production of ‘Pirates of Penzance’ [in New York City],” said Kaikkonen, chuckling. “He sang along with the entire show behind me.” At one point, Kaikkonen said he turned around and asked Bernstein to stop, but he continued.
Bernstein and Herbert Von Karajan were the world’s most celebrated classical music figures and cultural icons for a half-century. Bernstein, a Jewish American and fervent Zionist, and Von Karajan, an Austrian and member of the Nazi party, were competitors but also friends. “Last Call” is based on a real-life encounter when the two crossed paths one night at the bar of the Sacher Hotel in Vienna, Austria.
Playwright Danish, dining at the hotel 25 years later, learned of the real story from the waiter who served the pair that night as they talked about such topics as art, values and forgiveness.
Next up in performance July 1 through 12 is “Lungs” by Duncan McMillan.
“It’s about a young couple who want to have a child and deal with issues that aren’t just the typical ones,” Kaikkonen said. “They ask questions like, ‘What does this do to our carbon footprint?’ and ‘Is it now appropriate to have a child in this uncertain world?”
The story is broken down into scenes that cut suddenly, leaping forward in time and changing locations instantly, encompassing this couple’s entire life together. There is no intermission.
The award-winning play was revived last year for a sold-out run at the Old Vic theater in London starring Claire Foy and Matt Smith (who play Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip, respectively, in the Netflix series, “The Crown”).
“All the young actors want to do it right now,” said Kaikkonen of the show.
One of mystery maven Agatha Christie’s best-known plays, “The Mousetrap,” opens at the Peterborough Players on July 15, with performances through July 26.
It’s the classic “whodunit” recipe now modeled after dinner theater everywhere: seven strangers in a country inn are stranded in a blizzard; the action kicks off when a police inspector arrives on skis to inform them they have a murderer in their midst. This suspenseful dark comedy is also the world’s longest continuously-running play (for six decades in London).
It’s the first time it will be staged at Peterborough Players in 25 years.
“It’s a tightly-written, smart piece of theater,” Kaikkonen said.
The epic Stephen Sondheim musical, “Into the Woods,” will be a Peterborough Players premier beginning July 29, with performances through Aug. 9. Appropriately staged at a theater in the woods, the multiple Tony Award-winning play is described as a fairytale mash-up.
“The fairytale characters meet each other and whatever happens in traditional fairytales happens in the first act,” Kaikkonen said. “The second act goes beyond and follows those stories further.”
Specifically, it tells the story of Cinderella, Rapunzel, Little Red Riding Hood, Jack and his Beanstalk, and the (long before Wicked) Witch, as they work together to fend off a pair of powerful giants with a message that no matter how challenging the journey, we are never alone.
George Bernard Shaw’s “Getting Married” opens Aug. 12, with performances through Aug. 23.
“[Shaw] is the most-produced playwright in the history of the [Peterborough] Players,” Kaikkonen said. “This play isn’t done often, anywhere, but it’s full of wonderful characters. It looks at the institution of marriage from every possible angle imaginable.”
This funny, thought-provoking play, written for the stage in 1908, follows a bishop’s young daughter on her wedding day in London, when her extended family gathers for a “roast” of matrimony.
The final two productions of the Peterborough Players’ season tell the stories of times of war. Richard Strand’s “Ben Butler,” opening Aug. 26 with performances through Sept. 6, is a piece of historical fiction following a real Civil War general’s moral dilemma, as an escaped slave arrives at his fort seeking sanctuary before war broke out. The question the show poses: Should Ben Butler (formerly a lawyer) uphold the law or adhere to principles of social justice while possibly changing the course of history?
This clever, humor-filled play is based on true events.
Closing the mainstage season with performances Sept. 9 through 13 is Tim O’Brien’s “The Things The Carried,” a one-man show based on O’Brien’s book that follows a journey from a man’s upbringing in rural Minnesota to fighting a war in the jungles of Vietnam.
“It’s a metaphor,” Kaikkonen said. “A soldier carries a lot more with him than what’s in his pack – the men who fight with you, the things that happened.”
The Players’ Second Company will perform “The Frog Princess,” June 20 through July 18, a modern twist on a classic Russian fairytale; and “Peter/Wendy,” Aug. 17 through 22, a new interpretation of the tale of Peter Pan.
For a complete schedule and to purchase tickets for the Peterborough Players 2020 summer season, visit peterboroughplayers.org.