PETERBOROUGH—One night in Bangkok Roy Schlieben came upon a gathering of musicians, performance artists and food vendors.
“There was this whole cacophony of events and things to see,” said Schlieben of his experience while living in Thailand. “It happened at nightfall when things look different.”
He never forgot what he saw and took the concept with him when he moved back to New Hampshire and started MaxT Makerspace, a nonprofit organization that supports the creative community “through shared tools, resources, and educational opportunities.”
The Bangkok event was the basis for the first Night Market in Peterborough in the summer of 2019, only the Peterborough version is a celebration of the creativity and local energy of the Monadnock Region, with an emphasis on MaxT Makerspace members.
“The Idea was to put the music, food, vendors and installation art and performances together within a tight space in the center of Peterborough,” said Schlieben.
Another main objective is to shine a spotlight on downtown Peterborough and attract people from out of town while also giving businesses the opportunity to stay open later and take advantage of the night market crowd.
After cancelling last year’s market due to the pandemic, the Peterborough Night Market is back this Friday, August 20, in downtown Peterborough. The event supports MaxT Makerspace’s efforts to expand educational and mentorship opportunities for youth in the region.
This year’s market will feature more art and food vendors and has drawn musicians and performers from further afield.
Among the performers kicking off the evening at 5:30 p.m. is Sarah Gingras, also known as Decor, a multimedia artist and experimental musician based in Peterborough who will play ambient-style music during the event; indie alt/country band Modern Fools, fronted by New Hampshire native, Josh Blair; Keene artist Lori Goldring, offering performance art in the form of a living statue; Flying Gravity Circus, a Wilton-based youth performance troupe doing fire juggling; and For Sure Dance, featuring Peterborough artists Eddie Gomez and Brenna Morss-Fish performing an original dance piece to the music of Modern Fools.
Other performances include DJ Moderately Supreme, lo-fi hip-hop and instrumental producer based in southern New Hampshire; local DJ Larry Folger, a Makerspace member known for atmospheric songs ranging from hip-hop to experimental club music; Chris Macdonald, contact flow artist who will be illuminating the streets with a blend of light and martial arts; Keene area performance artist Rachel Thorne Germond, who will feature projection art with sound and performance; glow-in-the-dark cornhole and live virtual reality games from a MaxT Makerspace member.
During the night market, downtown will be filled with 50 artists and craftspeople from the region featured within a street market atmosphere. After dark the tents get lit up to keep the festivities going.
Local restaurants and food vendors are participating to provide a wide range of food options from Thai food to barbecue. The list of food vendors includes Troubadour Coffee, Little Charlotte’s Kettle Corn, Roy’s Market, Totally Thai and Aesop’s Tables and Events
Schlieben thought 250 people for the 2019 event would be a great turnout—he estimated there were at least 500 to 600 people there and he expects even more this weekend.
“The first time was a trial for everyone,” he said. “Now we’re more confident about our ability to pull something like this off. It’s a unique kind of event within the state, and in a small town it’s also unusual.”
The Peterborough Night Market 2021 is this Friday, August 20th (Rain Date Saturday, August 21st), throughout downtown Peterborough, starting at 5:30 p.m. For up-to-the-minute information, visit Peterborough Night Market on Facebook.