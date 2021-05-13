Peterborough Folk Music Series 2021

HARRISVILLE — Instead of receiving a gift for its 25th anniversary, Peterborough Folk Music will offer one to audiences: in-person performances.
“The summer series is to patrons for all they’ve given to us — support, attendance, encouragement — over the years,” said founder Deb McWethy.
The Peterborough Folk Music Series is intended to welcome long-time audiences of the genre and attract new generations of the earliest American form of music, keeping the tradition vital.
McWethy, whose love of folk and connection to folk musicians stretches back decades (she was an entertainment booker for the legendary Folkway in town), started the non-profit organization dedicated to bringing innovative and diverse musicians to the region since 1996.
She built the series from relationships she had formed with musicians, presenters and listeners she had met while attending countless festivals and performances over the years.
She opens the living room of her Harrisville home in the spring and fall for Deb’s House Concerts, which she has hosted since 2002 and presented such acts as Lori McKenna, Mark Erelli, Sarah Lee Guthrie and Johnny Irion and Gandalf Murphy and the Slambovian Circus of Dreams.
The biggest concerts were hosted at Peterborough Players, which seats around 230 while smaller ones of around 100 are held at the Monadnock Center for History and Culture’s Bass Hall in Peterborough.
In its first post-pandemic season, the series also has a new home: at the Spinning Room at Harrisville’s Granite Mill. It seems like a full circle, hosting concerts in a historic building live as they were in the folk music series’ early days of shows at Peterborough’s Unitarian Universalist Church.
The season opens with a Peterborough Folk Music Series veteran, Seth Glier, appearing June 5 for two shows.
“I’ve been working with him since he was 22,” said McWethy (he’s now 32). “He’s incredibly accomplished and creative.”
The Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist has a voice NPR describes as “otherworldly” and also calls him “an engaging performer and storyteller.”
Glier often draws upon traditional roots music and experimental instrumentation in his work, which spans five albums and earned him five Independent Music Awards as well as a U.S. State Department-sponsored international tour. Glier has also played with a diverse list of artists such as Ani DiFranco, Martin Sexton, James Taylor and Ronnie Spector, and his two latest songs, “If It Wasn’t For You” and “Stages”, both released in 2020. Inspired by Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai, “If It Wasn’t For You” echoes the young activist’s own concepts about the transformative power of turning one’s trauma into gratitude and awareness. “Stages” captures the magic and secret joy that is shared when close relationships evolve using the universal art of ritual.
Performing next on June 19 is the duo of Crys Matthews and Heather Mae. The pair perform “in the round,” doing their own songs as well as songs together on-stage.
Washington, D.C. resident Matthews, among the stars of the new generation of social justice music-makers, released a TedTalk about difficult conversations called “Sing, Don’t Shout - An Alternative Approach.”
“Her songs have a positive, hopeful spin,” said McWethy, adding she’s noticed Matthews was very active during the pandemic performing in virtual concerts.
Alternative/pop/vintage/soul songstress Mae has vocal chops that call to mind such artists as Stevie Nicks and Sara Bareilles and writes music (inspired by her own experience and identities) that tackles complex topics surrounding mental health, LGBTQ+ issues, women’s rights and racial injustice.
“She opened for Seth (Glier) in Peterborough a year and a half ago - she got a standing ovation,” said McWethy.
Series favorite Mark Erelli appears July 10; the award-winning, Massachusetts-based singer/songwriter has a new release, “Blindsided.”
Series premier artists Patchouli & Terra Guitarra will play Harrisville July 24.
McWethy met the duo in Venice, Florida two years ago and never misses their performances there.
Patchouli & Terra Guitarra is an internationally-touring/chart-topping duo of master guitarist Bruce Hecksel and singer-songwriter, guitarist Julie Patchouli.
Their sound has been described as “Simon and Garfunkel meet the Gipsy Kings.” They have 22 CDs and have played 5,000 shows and embody the spirit of ‘60s and ‘70s Spanish guitar.
“They pack in the crowds and are loved by all,” McWethy wrote on the PFMS website. “I was thrilled when I heard they are doing a New England tour.”
Next up appearing Aug. 14 is Bill Staines, a 50-plus-year veteran of performing across North America at festivals, folksong societies, colleges, concerts, clubs, and coffeehouses. A New England native, he became involved with the Boston/Cambridge folk scene in the early 1960s and for a time, emceed the Sunday Hootenanny at the legendary Club 47 in Cambridge. Singing mostly his own songs, which offer a slice of Americana, he performs nearly 200 concerts a year and drives more than 65,000 miles annually. Many of his songs have appeared in grade school music books, church hymnals, and scouting campfire songbooks.
The season closes Aug. 22 with two shows by singer-songwriter Cheryl Wheeler and singer-songwriter, pianist and producer, Kenny White.
Wheeler, known for being a natural storyteller with a wicked sense of humor, has written songs (nearly half of which she’s never recorded) have been covered by such artists as Peter Paul and Mary, Kenny Loggins, Garth Brooks and Bette Midler.
The 2021 Peterborough Folk Music Series concerts will be held in the Spinning Room in the Granite Mill, 71 Main St. Masks are required at least until seated, and socially-distanced seating as needed. You are invited to bring food and light beverages, no glass. Chairs will be provided, but you may bring your own if you choose.
Call 827-2905 or email deb@pfmsconcerts.org to check ticket availability. Cash or check will be accepted at the door. You can purchase tickets here: http://pfmsconcerts.org/deb/debs-chesham-house-concerts