Peterborough Folk Music 2022 Concert Season

Last year the Peterborough Folk Music Series celebrated a quarter-century of concerts in town in the midst of a pandemic. This year’s season could best be described as a reboot of 2020-2021.
Several concerts were rescheduled from their original dates, which were in the midst of a complete shutdown of theaters in 2020 due to COVID-19 and cancellations in 2021 during the resurgence of the virus, that time the Omicron variant.
Series founder Deb McWethy said she is thrilled to bring back live indoor concerts in 2022. McWethy started the series to welcome long-time audiences of the genre and attract new generations of the earliest American form of music, keeping the tradition vital.
McWethy, whose love of folk and connection to folk musicians stretches back decades (she was an entertainment booker for the legendary Folkway in town), started the non-profit organization dedicated to bringing innovative and diverse musicians to the region since 1996.
She built the series from relationships she’d formed with musicians, presenters and listeners she’d met while attending countless festivals and performances over the years.
The biggest concerts have been hosted at Peterborough Players, which seats around 230 while smaller ones of around 100 are held at the Monadnock Center for History and Culture’s Bass Hall in Peterborough.
Last year, the series added a venue: the Spinning Room at Harrisville’s Granite Mill. This year’s events will be held at all three venues.
Next up are the Oshima Brothers, performing May 28 at Bass Hall. McWethy had seen the Maine-based roots-pop duo perform at the Colonial Theatre’s SHOWROOM in Keene.
“I had my eye on them a couple years,” she said. Performing music together since childhood, Sean and Jamie create the sound of a full band with live looping, foot percussion, electric/acoustic guitars, vintage keyboard and bass.
Storyteller, folksinger and performing veteran, Ellis Paul, visits Bass Hall June 11. Paul has performed for decades and released 19 albums, received 15 Boston Music Awards, is a staple at the Newport Folk Festival, played Carnegie Hall, and had his music included in several movie soundtracks, commercials, and TV shows. A documentary about his travels, “3000 Miles,” is part-concert film, part-documentary.
He also released a pair of children’s albums, one of which was turned into a picture book and an educational program detailing the lives of American heroes.
Series newcomer Steve Poltz performs June 23 at Bass Hall. His solo debut album was released 20 years ago; since then, he’s released 12 more solo records, the most recent in 2019. The Canadian-American singer-songwriter and guitarist is a founding member of the indie-rock band, The Rugburns, and collaborated on several songs with singer Jewel (including the single, “You Were Meant for Me,” which reached number 2 in the U.S.).
“He’s charismatic, fun and funny,” said McWethy, adding that Poltz will perform at the Green River Festival the same weekend.
The Steel Wheels perform July 21 at the Spinning Room in the Granite Mill in Harrisville. Formed in the mountains of Virginia, the band was a big part of the resurgence of Americana music and has since performed thousands of shows.
Folk-rockers Aztec Two-Step 2.0 kick off the month of August, performing on the 4th at Bass Hall. Originating from a chance meeting at a Boston folk club open mic night in 1971, Rex Fowler & Neal Shulman burst on the scene as Aztec Two-Step in 1972 and soon became staples of progressive FM and college radio.
In this new era of Aztec Two-Step, original founding member, lead singer and songwriter Fowler leads the group, expanding the band’s repertoire and including some of Shulman’s originals with two- and three-part harmonies and multi-instrumental arrangements. In the new ensemble is Fowler’s wife, guitarist/keyboardist/vocalist Dodie Pettit, a former Broadway theater performer and cast member of “The Phantom of the Opera,” “CATS” and “Titanic.”
The Kennedys appear August 21 at Bass Hall. The folk-rock duo is husband and wife, Pete and Maura Kennedy, blending elements of country, bluegrass, Western swing and 1960s-style pop melodies. In the midst of the pandemic, and after losing more than 150 concert engagements in 2020 and 2021, The Kennedys started a weekly, all-request livestreaming show each Sunday that is archived on YouTube.
A concert with singer-songwriter Cheryl Wheeler and singer-songwriter, pianist and producer, performer, Kenny White, happens October 8 at Peterborough Players Theatre.
Wheeler, known for being a natural storyteller with a wicked sense of humor, has written songs (nearly half of which she’s never recorded) have been covered by such artists as Peter Paul and Mary, Kenny Loggins, Garth Brooks and Bette Midler.
French-Algerian musician, Pierre Bensusan, appears October 27 at the Spinning Room in the Granite Mill. In 1974, Bensusan was a new performer on the folk scene in Paris and other cities in France when one of his idols, banjo great Bill Keith, offered him his first official paying gig ever touring Western Europe with his bluegrass band. It launched his career, highlighted recently by “Encore,” his retrospective collection celebrating 40 years as a world-traveling live performer.
“Pierre used to come to the Folkway,” said McWethy.
Ending the 2022 series will be Garnet Rogers, Canadian folk musician, singer-songwriter and composer, appearing November 30 at Bass Hall.
While the series continues to offer high-quality live music, McWethy has only one request from fans planning their concert-going season.
“Continue to trust us,” she said. “Everyone has been trusting us for 26 years.”
The 2022 Peterborough Folk Music Series runs May through November.
Call 603-827-2905 or email deb@pfmsconcerts.org to check ticket availability. Cash or check will be accepted at the door. You can purchase tickets here: https://pfmsconcerts.org/ All ticket sales are final. Be sure to read the COVID-19 policy for each concert.