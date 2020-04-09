- The name and contact information for the person who can care for your pets.
- Name and contact information for a
- back-up in case the first person is no
- longer able to help
- Contact information for your veterinary clinic
- Daily care instructions (When does your pet eat; how much food does your pet usually get; walks per day; etc.)
- One-month supply of your pet’s food
- One-month supply of necessary medication(s) and prescriptions, along with a list of instructions
- Treats
- Toys
- Crate or carrier to transport your pet
- Extra leashes
- Collar/harness with identification tags (be sure your pet’s microchip information is up to date)
- Veterinary records with list of updated vaccines and treatments
- One-month supply of litter (cats)
- Extra litterbox (cats)
Pet Supply List
