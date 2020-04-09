  • The name and contact information for the person who can care for your pets.
  • Name and contact information for a
  • back-up in case the first person is no
  • longer able to help
  • Contact information for your veterinary clinic
  • Daily care instructions (When does your pet eat; how much food does your pet usually get; walks per day; etc.)
  • One-month supply of your pet’s food
  • One-month supply of necessary medication(s) and prescriptions, along with a list of instructions
  • Treats
  • Toys
  • Crate or carrier to transport your pet
  • Extra leashes
  • Collar/harness with identification tags (be sure your pet’s microchip information is up to date)
  • Veterinary records with list of updated vaccines and treatments
  • One-month supply of litter (cats)
  • Extra litterbox (cats)