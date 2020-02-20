Log onto the website for the hospice program at Home Healthcare, Hospice and Community Services and the first thing to read is a message stating, “Hospice is a holistic approach to end-of-life care, focusing on enhancing quality of life and offering physical, emotional and spiritual comfort to patients and their families.” Through this program, clients and families have access to numerous services to help them better cope with illness and major life changes.
One way this is accomplished is through local implementation of the national Pet Peace of Mind program, plus the up-and-coming Pet Visitation initiative.
“The Pet Peace of Mind program is open to all hospice families with pets. It is not hospice for pets, but to help families [in hospice] take care of their pets,” said Lorraine Bishop, the hospice volunteer coordinator with Home Healthcare, Hospice and Community Services. “There could be times where there is a financial need, or times where an older person can’t change a litter box, and through the program we try to tailor what we do with what the family needs.”
Among the greatest shortfalls Bishop notes is that families frequently request food and cat litter through Pet Peace of Mind. Often, families have a difficult time getting out to the store, as it can be a struggle for a caregiver to leave a loved one at home while running errands, so having a volunteer bring needed pet supplies helps. Other services include basic veterinary care, grooming, or even just taking the pet out for exercise.
“One of the things we’ve found in living in a rural area is that when we take food out to someone, it is such a relief [for them] to not have to go to the store,” Bishop said. “With the amount of driving we all do, people appreciate not having to go out, so that is our biggest request.”
Although most often Pet Peace of Mind animals are dogs and cats, Bishop has said there have been some birds, and once she even helped a family with a donkey. Whatever creature a family defines as a pet is eligible for the program. When first meeting with hospice, the social worker lets families know of the Pet Peace of Mind program.
For those who don’t own pets, but could benefit from the company of one, a new program featuring pet visitation is something that Bishop is looking forward to.
“Some people are no longer able to have a pet, such as if they’ve moved to a nursing home, but even just stroking an animal can bring such comfort,” she said. “I remember a gentleman who had had a specific breed of dog and couldn’t have a dog anymore, and we found someone who could visit with that breed. Animals can help with relaxation and there is a sense of comfort and peace that animals can bring. There is often a special connection to the animals.”
With the pet visitation program, interested volunteers enroll in a standard 21-hour training session (the next session begins April 2), where they learn about all areas of hospice, including the medical, emotional, psychological and spiritual aspects of such care. Once training is complete, if the person has a pet that has completed a pet therapy program and been certified, they will be able to begin visiting hospice clients.
Another area concerning pets that hospice can assist with is helping patients make plans for the care and welfare of a beloved pet for after they are gone.
“There was a man who had boxers all his life and when he had to move to a nursing home, we found a young family through a boxer rescue program that could take the dog,” Bishop said. “A colleague and I drove down to Massachusetts [with the dog] and later that young couple wrote a letter to the man telling him how much they loved the dog. That peace of mind from knowing his dog had a wonderful home is what we try to provide.”
“Overall,” she adds, “I think knowing that hospice is available 24/7 and they can call anytime day or night to have someone answer questions or come if needed is something the families appreciate. Knowing somebody is there to be present and will listen and understand. Our volunteers, too, are very present to what people’s needs are and listen to the families.”
