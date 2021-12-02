We love our pets, but sometimes those cute little cuddle puddles cost us an arm and a leg at the vet office and we find ourselves wondering, “How did I get into this extra expense and how can I get out of it?”
Just like human healthcare, unexpected illnesses and injuries can wreak havoc on our savings accounts. Hence, why most people have health insurance — either private, or through their workplace. But do you get the same health insurance benefits when purchasing pet insurance?
Pet insurance is a bit different than your regular human health insurance. One big difference is how the insurance company pays the bill. With human health insurance, you usually pay a copay or deductible and the healthcare provider submits a claim to get the remainder of the bill paid by the insurance company.
Pet insurance is a little backward. You would pay your vet bill upfront, and then submit the claim to the insurance provider, who would then issue you a reimbursement. This is not always ideal for someone who may not have that money saved up, but it is still an option.
A perk with this type of policy is that you don’t have to worry about finding an “in-network” vet, like you may have had to struggle with for your own health insurance. The veterinarian is not involved with the insurance process at all and most pet insurance providers allow you to go to any vet.
Pet insurance is becoming more well-known and employers have begun to offer it as an add-on insurance benefit. The majority of employers that offer it do not cover any of the insurance premiums, but they do offer automatic payroll deductions and can sometimes provide the insurance at a discounted rate.
If you are looking into purchasing pet insurance, there are a few different types of insurance coverage to consider:
Accident: This covers what you would probably imagine — accidental injuries such as cuts, breaks and torn ligaments. It also covers things such as poisoning or foreign-body ingestion.
Illness: This coverage would include things such as mild to severe illnesses along with allergies, cancer, asthma and digestive issues. It could also cover hospitalizations, treatments, surgery costs and prescription medications.
Wellness: This insurance would cover exam fees, vaccinations, routine lab work, spay or neuter operations, dewormers and other things of that nature.
Pre-existing medical issues are usually not covered. So, if your pet has a large health issue and you are looking to purchase pet insurance to help pay for all those costs associated with that, chances are you may be disappointed. Also, some companies do not offer accident or illness coverage to pets over a certain age — so make sure you do your research before committing to a policy.
When it comes to the cost of pet insurance, premiums are generally based on a few different factors:
Your pet’s age. As pets get older, their ailments and health issues tend to increase. Insurance companies factor that in and increase their rates as well.
Your pet’s breed. Some breeds are known to have health issues and will have higher medical expenses than others. So, if you have a breed that is known to have breathing or joint issues, your insurance may run on the higher side.
The zip code of where you are living. Veterinarians may be cheaper or more expensive depending on where you are living, making the cost of veterinary care vary from town to town.
Based on those three factors, the cost for dog insurance could range anywhere from $25 to $200 a month. Cat insurance is usually about half as much and ranges from $10 to $100.
Do not be afraid to check with insurance providers before purchasing pet insurance and ask what types of things they would or wouldn’t cover based on your pets health and age. You could also get a copy of your pet’s health record from the vet and forward that on to providers to make sure you leave no stone unturned.