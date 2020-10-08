Personal Motivation

Some days, it can be difficult to get out of bed and hit the gym, the road or the living room for your morning workout. Add in the constant uncertainty of COVID-19, and it’s not hard to see how some of us have fallen behind on our exercise regimes this year.
With cold weather coming and many still working from home, it’s crucial to stay active and keep your body moving during the winter months. And what better way than with a personal trainer who can tailor your routine to your needs?
For Carla Grant, a personal trainer and owner of the Brattleboro-based gym Supreme Fitness, there are a lot of benefits to working with a trainer one-on-one. Grant has been working in the fitness world since 1999, when she first got her personal training certification.
“Working with a trainer, the exercises would be individually chosen for that person and their goals and what they’re looking for,” she said. “So, with their goals in mind, I would arrange their workouts to try and meet what they’re trying to achieve, whereas if they’re going to a class, it’s not specifically designed for them.”
Some of Grant’s clients prefer working with a trainer because it makes exercise a regular part of their schedule, with set appointments to keep just like any other commitment. She said others enjoy the motivation a personal trainer can provide during a workout, while some are looking for expertise around proper form and using equipment so they can safely avoid injury.
And since the pandemic took hold, there’s also the benefit of human connection to consider.
“For some of them, getting out of their houses and coming into a setting where they’re actually going to see someone and have different people to talk to is important,” Grant noted. “And here at the gym … it’s like a little family, and everybody knows everybody’s name.”
But Supreme Fitness hasn’t been immune to the effects of the coronavirus. After shutting down for more than two months starting in March, the gym reopened its doors in June but according to Grant, they saw a significant number of clients cancel their memberships.
The gym is following public health protocols and has continued offering virtual classes for those who don’t feel comfortable working out in person, including a class Grant teaches for seniors. Most of her personal training clients have continued to come in throughout the pandemic, she said.
Grant’s approach to training is highly customized and varies greatly from client to client. For beginners, she’ll typically schedule two to three sessions a week for a total body workout, which might include a few sets of eight to 10 exercises, she said.
With a background in competitive bodybuilding and powerlifting, Grant enjoys using weight machines and free weights in her personal training sessions. She noted that working with a trainer is a great way to get comfortable using these types of equipment.
But whether you’re working out with a trainer, at the gym or at home, Grant said the important thing is to keep up with exercise, which can be a great stress reliever—especially during times like these.
“The healthier the person is, even if you were to get COVID, you will come out on the other end a little bit better than others who are unhealthy,” she said. “So, you want to keep your strength up.”
Supreme Fitness is located at 1589 Putney Road in Brattleboro. For more information, visit supremefitnessvt.com or call (802) 257-4944.