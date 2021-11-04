Coffee is everywhere, and its availability is almost as dependable as the sun coming up in the morning! So, how did this ubiquitous bean end up in your kitchen? Perhaps, knowing its history might add to the already captivating flavor and aroma of your morning brew.
Legend has it that a goat herder named Kaldi, who raised his flock in the coffee forests of the Ethiopian plateau, was responsible for this discovery. He noticed his goats became energetic after eating berries from these particular trees. He brought some of the berries to the local monastery, where the abbot made a drink from the colorful fruit. The abbot was elated to find that he was no longer given to snoozing during the long hours devoted to evening prayer and shared this new drink with the other monks. From that “buzz” at the monastery, the use of coffee began its journey around the world. By the 15th century, coffee was being grown in the Yemeni district of Arabia and by the 16th century it was known in Persia, Egypt, Syria, and Turkey where public coffee houses came into being. Those establishments, known as gahveh khaneh in the Mideast, quickly became hubs for conversation, music, and the exchange of information and ideas. They were often referred to as “Schools of the Wise.” Consider that the next time you frequent your local Starbucks!
By the 17th century, coffee had made its way from Mecca to Europe, and to the enclave of Pope Clement VIII, because Europeans were suspicious of “Satan’s bitter brew.” After tasting the questionable concoction, the Pope was hooked and gave it his papal approval. Coffee quickly spread across Europe, and in England coffee houses were often thought of as “penny universities,” because for the price of a cup of coffee one could engage in stimulating conversation. In London, over 300 coffee houses attracted the thinkers and merchants of the day, and coffee began to replace beer and wine as the breakfast drink of choice.
In the mid 1600’s coffee was first imported to New Amsterdam (New York). However, despite the rapid growth of coffee houses, tea continued to be the favored drink in the New World…that is until 1773, when the colonists revolted against the tax on tea imposed by King George III. That infamous dumping tea in the harbor incident, known as the “Boston Tea Party,” would change the American drinking preference to coffee. Thomas Jefferson is quoted as saying: “Coffee - the favorite drink of the civilized world.”
As demand continued to spread, there was fierce competition to cultivate coffee outside of Arabia. In the 17th century, the Dutch tried to plant seedlings in India and failed but were rewarded with success on the island of Java (now Indonesia), and expanded their efforts to include the islands of Sumatra and Celebes. Plantations were subsequently established in tropical forests and on rugged mountain highlands around the world. The most productive countries, today, are Brazil, Colombia, Indonesia, and Ethiopia. Is it any wonder there are there so many species of coffee? While crude oil remains number one, coffee is the second most sought commodity in the world.
Not only does coffee come in a wide variety of choices and grinds, so do the methods of brewing this staple. We’ve come a long way from the Turks earliest methods of grinding beans in a mortar and boiling them in a pot. This method remained popular until the 19th century, when the drip method of preparation was developed in France. I can still remember the aroma from my mother’s percolator on the stovetop every morning thanks to French inventiveness. Today, however, there are many other ways to achieve the “perfect” brew, from the older methods still in use to the newest versions of coffeemakers.
There are Moka pots for stovetop espresso; French press, a steeping and plunging method, as well as a simpler version, the Softbrew. There are a variety of manual pour-over and cold brew coffeemakers, and those Silex siphon pots used in diners. However, if you’re looking for less manual labor you can choose from electric espresso machines, electric percolators, and those electric pour-over coffee makers that include brands like, Keurig, Cuisinart, Presto, and Hamilton Beach.
So, what’s a coffee lover supposed to do? Each of these methods offers different results and will also reflect the variety of coffee beans used. Whether your goal is to become a professional barista or to just push a button in the morning to get those eyelids open, your choice of beans and method of preparation is a personal reflection of your available time, energy, taste-buds, and most of all your definition of a “good” cup of coffee!