Perfume Meets Medicine

Someone recently asked me about Monoi oil.
I had to admit, I had never heard of it.
“I’ve heard it’s good for the skin,” she volunteered.
In my work as an herbalist and formulator of the Wondrous Roots Skincare line, I was curious. We use many exotic oils and essential oils in our products, combining them for the various effects they have on the skin. Tamanu oil, for example, is excellent for scarring; kukui nut oil helps with skin conditions such as psoriasis and eczema; rosehip seed oil is prized for its effects on wrinkles and premature aging of the skin; sea buckthorn berry oil is known for its effects on ulcerations, scars, eczema, etc.
Monoi oil isn’t the oil of the monoi. There is no monoi, actually. Monoi is Tahitian for “scented oil,” and is made by infusing the exquisitely fragrant flower petals of a species of gardenia — a national symbol of Tahiti, Gardenia taitensis and known as Tiare — into the highest quality coconut oil. The resulting product is known as Monoi Tiare Tahiti.
Traditionally, Monoi was a popular remedy to soothe a variety of ailments such as damaged hair, dry skin, pregnancy stretch marks and even mosquito bites. The Polynesians used Monoi in the well-refined art of therapeutic massages, in which they achieved great healing powers. Nowadays, the undeniable benefits of Monoi are still much appreciated by the Polynesians who enjoy using it to help relax their muscles and soothe their minds.
Although Monoi oil is a proprietary perfume formula protected by the French Polynesian government, it is actually easy to make and is made in most Polynesian homes. The buds of the flowers are harvested just as they are beginning to blossom, then soaked in coconut oil for a minimum of 10 days. For the best result, the highest quality coconut oil and highly refined is used. Because coconut oil — unless it has been fractionated to remain a liquid — will harden at temperatures below 68 °F, it may give the impression that the oil is going bad as it begins to harden. No worries. Simply heat gently (no microwave!) and use.
Isn’t it wonderful to think that a beautiful and highly fragrant flower can also be medicinal? Gardenia is recognized and valued for its many health-promoting properties as well. Among them:
• Fights infections and protects wounds;
• Reduces fatigue and pain;
• Improves cognition and memory;
• Helps fight inflammatory disease and prevent obesity;
• Reduces anxiety and depression;
• Soothes the digestive tract
Gardenia can also be used in several different forms…
• Essential oils, which can be diffused into the air and/or added to a carrier oil and used topically (coconut oil a good choice here!). Essential oil is different than an infused oil such as monoi oil, by the way.
• Supplements/capsules (considered safe in 3 to 12 grams taken by mouth daily)
• Tea, which has a light, sometimes sweet taste and natural diuretic properties
Back to Monoi Oil, it would be fun to make our own. I’m just not sure where I would find the flower petals to add to a jar of coconut oil. There are many fine commercial products out there ready for purchase, however.
I am going to purchase Tiare Absolute, which is essential oil rather than Monoi oil (infused oil), adding it to fractionated virgin organic coconut oil for topical use, and I will certainly look forward to diffusing it into the air of my shop and home.
So, I’m happy to have been asked, “Do you know anything about Monoi oil?” Now I do, and so do you!
Rebecca Roentsch Montrone, founder and president of Wondrous Roots in Keene, is a certified holistic health practitioner, nutritionist and traditional apothecary/herbalist.