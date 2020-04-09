Performers, Artists Bringing Their Talents Online

Creative people haven’t been able to meet face-to-face with their audiences for several weeks now and may not for the foreseeable future. For these musicians, artists, actors, directors, writers and beyond, the need to create (and make a living) still exists. This is why they have adapted to this new environment in more creative ways.
David Stern, director of Main Street Arts in Saxtons River, Vt., had to cancel the organization’s spring musical, “Cabaret,” which was to be staged at the Bellows Falls Opera House, two days before opening.
“It was very sad,” he said.
While the cancellation was a huge blow to the cast and crew, Stern barely missed a beat and created two groups focusing on life during the pandemic; one through photojournalism and another through creative writing. Visitors to the website – mainstreetarts.org – are able to both submit work and view submissions of writing and photographs “exploring what it means to live, work, play and pray in this moment in time.”
The creative writing group is meeting weekly via Zoom to discuss work and share reactions and how it all connects to experience. The goal is to share some of the photography and writing in a joint exhibit once the Main Street Arts gallery is reopened.
“I’m trying to keep myself and others creatively active,” Stern said.
Musician Kurt Daniels of Keene, leader of the self-described “grungy stoner metal” band, Kurtosis, has taken the extra time he has to practice and write music, but it’s been difficult to make a living as a full-time musician.
“We were playing out pretty regularly up until recently due to the coronavirus,” Daniels said. “Up until [the pandemic] I was making 100 percent of my money through music, mostly teaching and working setting up concerts and building concert staging.”
He realizes he is far from alone.
“Every musician and crew member across the world is without work right now,” he said. He noted that to try and pay the bills, he has moved his guitar lessons online. While the number of students he has dropped because of the switch, Daniels does see a glimmer of a silver lining.
“It’s nice to have the opportunity to play as much as I want,” he said.
Chris Lester, another New Hampshire-based professional musician who relies solely on the income it brings him, is feeling the effects of the pandemic on his business.
“All of my gigs have been canceled because of the pandemic,” he said, adding he’s heard venues are reopening at the end of May but he doesn’t think that’s realistic.
The singer/multi-instrumentalist/songwriter/producer started live streaming performances from home last month. He hosts them every Friday evening at 7 p.m. from his Facebook page.
“It [allows] much more freedom than a restaurant or pub performance,” he said.
Lester interacts with viewers, reads their comments and takes requests, as well as donations via an online “tip jar.” So far, he’s done well with that; in fact, it’s what’s keeping him afloat.
“I’ll continue to do them until people stop tuning in or until I can play out again,” he said, “whichever comes first.”
Amateur and professional musicians have had a new outlet on Facebook, on a page created by local realtor Josh Greenwald titled “Show Us Your Talent.” So far, there are 177 members, many posting their videos of creative pursuits – crafting, cooking, etc. – but it is primarily musically-centered. Greenwald isn’t a working performer but has different talents, including singing, playing guitar and acting. Among his own performances he’s posted are a song and scene from a musical theater piece in duet with local business owner, Shana Stack (who leads the Shana Stack Band).
Singer/songwriter and guitarist Michael Blake is a professional musician who has posted his music, both on his own Facebook page and on Show Us Your Talent page. Unlike Lester, who posts full concerts on a regular basis, Blake records himself performing a song when the mood strikes him.
Blake, who plays in two local bands – Turn it Loose and Mosey Down – and performs as a solo artist, had to cancel a handful of gigs due to the pandemic. While he has a full-time job, performing as a musician provides his second income.
“It [pays for] gas, lunches at work,” he said.
Blake has enjoyed the extra time he would normally spend performing live shows practicing and writing music. “I’ve been using YouTube to pick up guitar styles. I’ve been playing for hours a day. My guitar playing in the last week and a half has gotten better. I’m not bored at all.”
Lester is hopeful for the creative future.
“We are all in the same boat together, really,” he said. “I hope we all come out the other side in one piece.”