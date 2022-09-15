Patience brings profusion…
Michael Breshears

Since mid-August I’ve been patiently waiting for a newer garden favorite of mine to produce its striking blooms. I first discovered Lespedeza thunbergii several years ago in downtown Peterborough. I was wandering around Depot Square in early fall and outside the antiques store, Bowerbird, I came across this striking beauty. A 5’ tall shrub that had a bit of a weeping form was simply dripping with these delicate racemes of purplish pink blossoms. I inquired inside the shop to see if anyone knew the plant’s name and was told that this particular garden was designed by Jenny Lee Hughes, local landscape designer.

I called Jenny up and she identified the late bloomer and also told me its common name is Bush Clover. A member of the legume family, Lespedeza is a genus of about 40 species of annuals, perennials and subshrubs according to “How to Grow Lespedeza – Bush Clover” at gardenchronicle.com. It can thrive even in sunny, hot, dry conditions and actually prefers acidic soil of low fertility. Doesn’t that sound like an ideal kind of plant?

