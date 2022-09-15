Patience brings profusion…

Since mid-August I’ve been patiently waiting for a newer garden favorite of mine to produce its striking blooms. I first discovered Lespedeza thunbergii several years ago in downtown Peterborough. I was wandering around Depot Square in early fall and outside the antiques store, Bowerbird, I came across this striking beauty. A 5’ tall shrub that had a bit of a weeping form was simply dripping with these delicate racemes of purplish pink blossoms. I inquired inside the shop to see if anyone knew the plant’s name and was told that this particular garden was designed by Jenny Lee Hughes, local landscape designer.
I called Jenny up and she identified the late bloomer and also told me its common name is Bush Clover. A member of the legume family, Lespedeza is a genus of about 40 species of annuals, perennials and subshrubs according to “How to Grow Lespedeza – Bush Clover” at gardenchronicle.com. It can thrive even in sunny, hot, dry conditions and actually prefers acidic soil of low fertility. Doesn’t that sound like an ideal kind of plant?
Jenny let me take a little chunk of rootstock with just one sprig of delicate leaves. It was a tad laborious because the roots are extremely woody and if I remember correctly, I was in office clothes and only had a little hand trowel. I was a little concerned that my bush clover wouldn’t take since I took just a small root cutting… not wanting to disturb the appearance of the garden. I needn’t have worried, though. I plopped it in the center of my boulder garden which is primarily perennials and a few shrubs. The following spring, I was thrilled when I saw it coming up and the sweetpea-shaped leaves began to emerge.
By late spring, I was a tad nervous that I might have made a poor choice locating it in the center of an already full garden. That one little chunk of root sent up 5 or 6 shoots that quickly grew to over 3’ tall, covered in beautiful blue-green leaves. By late summer I was thrilled with my first blush of the cascading blooms while in the back of my mind I was already plotting where I’d move the beauty so it wouldn’t overtake the garden.
I believe my Lespedeza thunbergii is the Gibraltar cultivar. The arching branches are first covered in the blue-green foliage and come September a profusion of the deep pink blossoms emerge. Close inspection of individual blooms reminds me of miniature orchids. There is also a white blooming variety available as well as a variegated leaf cultivar. What a lovely plant and even more special in its very, very late bloom time.
In our northern New England climate, Lespedeza will die completely to the ground after a few heavy frosts. This is a good thing in that it only blooms on new wood. Simply cut it back in late fall and wait for it to take off all over again when spring arrives. Upon my internet research, I saw a few entries that mentioned the woody subshrub can be invasive. I’d just call it boisterous. It’s also a beneficial plant in that since it’s a legume, like peas and peanuts, it fixes its own nitrogen level in the soil it grows in… thus enriching the surrounding soil to benefit other plants in the landscape. Nice! So, if you’re lamenting this lull between the beauty of our lush summer gardens and the incoming fall foliage, put Lespedeza thunbergii on your must-have plant list!
