Pasta From Around The World

Many people think of Italian food when they think of pasta dishes. Fettuccine alfredo, spaghetti and meatballs, lasagna … but there’s so many more pasta dishes than that! International pasta dishes are on the rise and people are getting into trying new and different dishes.
Pasta is a simple ingredient in many dishes, usually made of flour, water and egg. It comes in many different sizes and shapes, cooked, dried, or even frozen and refrigerated. It can be made into main courses, or simple side dishes.
Even though many well known and loved pasta dishes originated from Italy, you may be surprised to know that pasta itself did not. It’s found as a main staple in many different countries around the world. According to www.sharethepasta.org, “although popular legend claims Marco Polo introduced pasta to Italy following his exploration of the Far East in the late 13th century, pasta can be traced back as far as the 4th century B.C., where an Etruscan tomb showed a group of natives making what appears to be pasta. The Chinese were making a noodle-like food as early as 3000 B.C.”
Below are some different and interesting pasta dishes from all over the world. You may have heard of some of these dishes, but a few may be new to you.
Wonton Soup: This dish comes from the Cantonese region of China made with seasoned chicken broth and filled with wontons.
Sorrentino: This dish from Argentina is made of large, round pasta filled with cheese in a creamy or tomato-based sauce. These are very similar to raviolis.
Pastitsio: This is a lasagna from Greece. It is a baked pie with pasta layers, similar to ziti, with lamb and bechamel cream sauce.
Noodle Kugel: A traditional Jewish casserole served around the holidays. Made with egg noodles and creamy custard.
Vietnamese Pho: Vietnamese soup dish consisting of broth, rice noodles, herbs, and meat.
Japanese Ramen: This can be similar to pho, but using ramen noodles, broth, vegetables, soft boiled eggs and meat.
Pad Thai: This dish from Thailand is a stir-fried rice noodle dish made with rice noodles, shrimp or chicken, peanuts, a scrambled egg, bean sprouts and other vegetables.
Beef Stroganoff: A pasta dish from Russia made with sautéed pieces of beef served in a sauce over egg noodles
Swedish Meatballs: Swedish meatballs are — as you may guess — from Sweden. These meatballs are served in a creamy sauce over egg noodles.
Below is an easy Swedish meatball recipe that is popular among people who have eaten at Ikea and enjoyed their Swedish meatballs. It is simple and tastes very similar.
The meatballs come out tender and the sauce is rich and creamy.
In a large bowl, combine the ground beef, Panko, spices and egg for the beef mixture and stir to combine until all incorporated. Roll or scoop out 24, 1”, meatballs and set aside.
Heat olive oil over medium heat in a large skillet and place meatballs in a single layer into the skillet. Cook the meatballs for eight minutes over medium heat, turning every one to two minutes so that all sides are browned evenly. Remove the meatballs from the pan and set aside.
Reduce the heat to low and add in the butter. While the butter is melting, use the spatula to scrape off any of the bits on the bottom of the skillet. When melted, add in the flour and whisk or stir until combined. Pour in the beef broth and whisk well. Then add in the heavy cream, Worcestershire sauce, salt, and pepper and stir, then simmer for two to three minutes to thicken. Add the meatballs back to the sauce, and simmer for an additional two to three minutes to heat through before serving.
Serve over egg noodles with a sprinkle of parsley.
