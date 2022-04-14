Once a year, family and friends gather to retell the biblical story of the Jewish Exodus. The Passover seder is the celebratory remembrance of the passage of the Jews from slavery to freedom and is a tradition that includes a discussion based on the ritual text, the Haggadah, as well as symbolic foods arranged on a special plate. These foods traditionally include two types of bitter herbs (often horseradish and romaine lettuce), a mixture of spices, nuts, and apples, a shank bone (or a vegetable substitute for vegetarians), a roasted egg, and parsley dipped in saltwater. These foods, which evoke the slavery and suffering of the Israelites and the hope for new beginnings, are typically arranged on what is referred to as a Seder plate that is featured prominently in the setting of the Passover table. And, since there are no ritual restrictions for the plate’s form and design, the Seder plate is a blank canvas open to artistic expression.
The Seder plate has been fashioned in many imaginative forms and materials. From the earliest known ceramic lusterware plate, crafted in1480, to the three-tiered set from the eighteenth- nineteenth century made in eastern Galicia or western Ukraine (designed to hold the ritual foods, the cup of the prophet Elijah, and plates for matzah), to inventive modern versions, the artist’s imagination has always been the expressive guidepost.
This artistic freedom has led to the creation of Seder plates crafted in sterling silver, bronze, brass, marble, glass, wood, and modern materials like steel alloy, Corian, and even plastics like Melamine. The design elements, themselves, are open to interpretation, as long as there is still designated space for the ritual foods. Seder plates may be traditionally round or highly decorative abstract constructions, in fact even a plain paper plate could qualify.
Despite the lack of uniformity, and some seemingly outrageous designs, the Seder plate occupies an important and special place on the Passover table…it’s the centerpiece for the telling of the Passover story. The plate is a powerful reminder of that painful history of the Jewish Exodus, while the unlimited creativity of design expresses the continuing hope for a brighter and still “undefined” future.
Unless you have an heirloom Seder plate, handed down through generations, a recently purchased reusable favorite, or your own cherished creation, Passover plates can be purchased just about everywhere. You can engage an artist to fulfill your newest personal design ideas, shop locally, or check out online sources like eBay, Amazon, and Etsy, just to name a miniscule few. And, even Martha Stewart offers a dozen attractive, modern Seder plates, and just about everything else you want to know about Passover: https://www.marthastewart.com/8067612/modern-passover-seder-plates?slide=bfad2346-51b9-4c45-a573-18341634191f#bfad2346-51b9-4c45-a573-18341634191f