Passover Seder at Congregation Ahavas Achim on April 16

Congregation Ahavas Achim, a synagogue in Keene is beyond excited to be able to celebrate Passover with an in-person seder once again, after being on hiatus for the past three years due to the pandemic.
Passover is a Jewish holiday commemorating the Biblical story of Exodus and the Hebrews’ liberation from slavery in Egypt. Passover begins on April 15 and lasts for eight days.
The seder, open to members of the congregation, will begin at 6:30 p.m., on Saturday, April 16. Rabbi Daniel Aronson will be leading along with the synagogue’s music director, Dr. Elaine Ginsberg, who is an adjunct faculty member at Keene State College.
“The word seder means ‘order.’ It’s called the seder because there is an order of rituals that we follow,” explained Aronson. “We use a book that is called a Haggadah. Haggadah means ‘telling,’ and it’s the telling of the story of the exodus from Egypt.” The Haggadah is a special Passover prayer book that they use at the seder. There are thousands of variations of the Passover Haggadah and each are designed to speak to a particular audience. “Passover is the most celebrated of all Jewish holidays, partly because people can see themselves in the story,” said Aronson.
The Passover seder will not just include the story, there will be plenty of rabbinic commentary, lots of singing and ritual foods.
The ritual foods included on the seder plate will be a roasted egg, which is roasted partly as a reminder of the Passover sacrifice, but also as a symbol of spring time and rebirth. There will be greenery such as parsley, or celery, as well as romaine lettuce, another symbol of spring time. On the table itself they will have salt water, which they dip the greenery into, symbolic of the tears of the slaves. There will be a shank bone as a reminder of the Passover sacrifice that the Israelites were told to offer on the night that they were freed from Egypt. There will be a bitter herb, which is usually horseradish, and it symbolizes the bitterness of slavery. Also included will be Charoset, which is a very sweet mixture of apples, honey, wine, nuts and cinnamon. The idea is that it looks like the mortar with which the slaves would have made bricks. “The sweetness is the reminder that we are free. What looks like mortar reminds us that we were slaves, but this is not who we are anymore,” Aronson said. “There will also be matza which is unleavened bread that symbolizes our freedom from slavery, because the Bible says that the Hebrews left Egypt in such a hurry that they didn’t have time for their bread to rise, so they had to take their bread pans with them and eat flat bread,” explained Aronson. “The matza also symbolizes all the kinds of brokenness in the world. We also refer to matza as ‘the bread of our afflictions.’ At one time that was slavery, but as we’re celebrating our freedom, the important message of the Passover seder is that the world is a broken place today.”
There is a tradition of breaking the matza and hiding a piece of it for the children to find during the seder. That broken piece of matza is called the afikomen, which is a Greek word that means dessert. Traditionally the seder could not end until the child who found it, handed it to the person who is leading the seder because it is supposed to be the last thing that you eat at the seder.
“What’s really neat about the afikomen from a deeper perspective is that what we are doing is reuniting the matza, that was broken and we are repairing it. It’s the children — the next generation— that are responsible for finding the broken piece of matza and bringing it back. It is the children that are ultimately responsible for healing the world.” Aronson said “The world has a lot of illness and a lot of brokenness and it won’t be repaired in one generation, so we have to teach the next generation that they have a responsibility to work and repair the world as well,” he added.
In the past the synagogue has done a full meal along with the seder but were unable to plan the planning around the uncertainty of COVID, but they are hopeful that they may be able to offer that next year.
“We are just so excited to be able to have a congregational seder in person this year after not having been able to be together. The idea of celebrating our liberation from slavery, also will be an opportunity to celebrate our liberation from the strictures of COVID. I think everyone is feeling a sense of relief and freedom and we just pray we can keep feeling that way.”
Because of limited space any members of the congregation interested in attending the seder should contact Daniella Yitzchak, office@keenesynagogue.org. Masks are optional but are strongly encouraged for people that are at risk or not vaccinated. The synagogue will also be offering the seder online for congregants who are at home and will not be able to join in person.