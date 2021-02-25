Part Those Drapes!

I frequently drive by an old farmhouse in Dublin that I always admire. It’s positioned just right… set slightly higher than the road and it looks like what I imagine it has looked like for decades. A little worn but still solid and unembellished. It’s got an old barn too; that’s in a tad worse shape but still standing with a fairly straight roofline. It’s just far enough from the road that you can’t really make out any interior detail, plus the drapes are almost always drawn.
I always wonder about that when I see drapes and blinds drawn on homes even in the middle of the day. I’m a sunlight lover and love it pouring in the whole house. In my own contemporary home in Dublin, there are only two sets of drapes to be found. I mounted the hardware so they’re really not covering any part of the window to the outside world. They’re really just decorative. One set is in the living room, spanning a long row of large windows, hanging from drapery rings on an oversized rod with finials. The other drapes hang in the master bedroom — a pair of Thai silk from Restoration Hardware that I just couldn’t resist despite the price tag.
Growing up, my Mom had drapes and curtains on all of the windows in both of the houses I lived in but they were never drawn. We always had roller shades so, for privacy, those could be pulled down. I remember many times messing around with them just to hear them go “flap, flap, flap” as they released their tension and went all the way to the top. Out here in the country, though, there’s really no reason to shut any drapes or blinds because, at best, folks might get a waist-up glimpse of me out of the shower in the dawn… but so far away, they’d have to be really interested to make out any body shapes. Once in a while, I have seen a vehicle slow down on early winter mornings, but I take it as a compliment.
Drapes and curtains have been around since at least Egyptian and Roman times, according to articles I found: “The History of Curtains and Drapery Through the Ages” at stevebanefabrics.com and “History of Curtains” at blog.drapestyle.com.
The very first drapes were actually animal skins, used to cover doorways to keep out the cold. Grecian draperies referred more to the artistic covering of bodies used in sculpture and other art forms depicting the celebrated human body. The “drape” of fabric on a man or woman, typically nude, showed movement and accentuated the beauty of the body with only a modicum of modesty at times.
Woven fabrics of flax wool, silk, linen and cotton followed and often were used to divide rooms. In the early to middle ages, known as the “dark ages,” there was little evidence of drapery use until the 6th to 15th centuries, when draperies were used by affluent households to cover doorways and windows. It wasn’t until the 14th to 17th centuries — when glass began enclosing windows that allowed a glimpse into the private lives of others — that drapes and curtains began to be used as window coverings. Privacy as well as warmth were the motivation, but richer households began the art of window dressing using expensive fabrics and ornamentation.
Another important use of early drapes was the surrounding of beds with draped fabric. As a practicality at first, drapes enclosed the sleeping place for warmth. Drafts were blocked and the heat from the body helped warm the cocoon-like space of a drape-wrapped bed. From simple lengths of fabric hanging from hooks in the ceiling surrounding a bed to much more elaborate pelmets, folds and falls of wealthier bedrooms, enclosing the bed was a sustaining practice for a long period of time. This is probably where canopy beds from the 18th century evolved.
I love the look of crispy, heavy drapes crashing to the floor surrounding a window. I’d often gaze at a site — silktrading.com — at their gorgeous custom or out of the box drapes and imagine installing them at my home. At the last house I owned, a big old Victorian mansion on Court Street in Keene, we rented a room to a friend who had recently graduated from college and was very involved in theater. He was skilled at costuming, so, as part of his rent, we commissioned him to make these fabulous lined red velvet drapes for the massive windows in the living room (we called it the drawing room). I bought yards and yards of this rayon velvet and it was just gorgeous.
So, what’s the difference between drapes and curtains? Well, drapes are usually lined with a backing fabric and can be used to darken and/or warm a room when drawn, whereas curtains are a single layer of fabric and include cotton and more sheer fabrics that, even when drawn, allow light in. I like drapes or curtains for both the softening they can give to the sharp angles of windows as well as the added drama they bring to a room. For me, though, they never block that beautiful light streaming in or my ability to admire the full moon at night.