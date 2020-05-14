The Park Theatre was getting ready to reopen its doors after nearly 45 years this spring. Instead, the pandemic hit the Monadnock region and the date had to be pushed back as the town of Jaffrey took safety precautions and stayed at home along with the rest of the world. The good news is, the theater had been prepared for this moment for 15 years already.
The Park Theatre first opened in Jaffrey in 1922. It was owned by Romulo Vanni, who showed two movies a night, a Sunday matinee and vaudeville shows. The lines to get in reportedly went around the block. The theater was the center of community life for 54 years until it closed in 1976.
Nearly 30 years later, in 2005, a grassroots project began to reopen it. Donations to purchase the building and reopen it came in from 11 towns in the region and 13 states across the country.
Purchased by The Park Theatre Inc. in 2006, it will be rebuilt as a film and performing arts center, featuring two auditoriums seating 485. The plans for the $3 million project to build the state-of-the-art “performing arts complex” also includes a 900-square-foot stage, professional fly system for moving set pieces, an ADA-accessible lift to the stage, elevator and a green room and private bath/shower and other amenities for performing artists.
The Park Theatre will be the first community-based performing arts center to be built from the ground up in the Monadnock region in nearly a century, according to Jackson. It will be a showplace for national and regional musical performers as well as plays from New England playwrights, local performing groups, school productions, and movies from new releases to independents, classics, documentaries, foreign and animation. Additionally, it will provide afterschool theater craft programs and filmmaking courses.
Fundraising has been bolstered by donations and several events over the years, including film showings, concerts and wine tastings as well as a mural mosaic of Mount Monadnock scenes and a seat campaign.
HD screenings have been shown of The Royal Shakespeare Company and the Royal Ballet & Royal Opera at the Park Theatre-adjacent River Street Theatre, a tradition that will be continued at the Park Theatre.
Many of these fundraising events have been virtual, so when it came time for the grand reopening this month that became clear wasn’t possible, The Park Theatre was ready for the challenge once again of keeping people entertained. And this time around, informed.
Starting on March 24, the theater began producing a twice-weekly television program (Tuesdays and Thursdays) at 5 p.m. entitled “Monadnock Tonight!” The half-hour program features regional news, including interviews with health officials, state and local government representatives, as well as businesses and individuals affected by the COVID-19 regulations.
The second half of each show includes a live performance by a regional musical group, comedian or other entertainers. It is broadcast live simultaneously on Facebook Live, YouTube Live, Periscope, Twitter and Vimeo; archived shows can be accessed on demand from the theater’s website: theparktheatre.org.
The first guests on “Monadnock Tonight!” were Jaffrey Town Manager Jon Frederick; Grove Street Fiduciary CEO Carl Johnson; and classical guitarist Ted Mann.
Steve Jackson, CEO and managing director of the Park Theatre, explained such a program was already part of the future plan for the theater.
“It was going to be a year after opening and focused on the arts, local performers and performers stopping in the region, with interviews,” he said. “We thought if we jump-started it now in this period, it may be appropriate.”
Guests in the series so far have included a local librarian, a chef and an epidemology expert as well as video conference visitors of note: Ernest Thompson – an Academy Award-winning author of both the play “On Golden Pond” and the film adaptation starring Henry Fonda, Katherine Hepburn and Jane Fonda – and also a friend of Jackson’s.
Thompson lives in New Hampshire, where the famous play/film was set, and continues to make independent films; two he made almost entirely in the Granite State.
In addition to telling stories showing classic footage, the program has included a visit with actor and television host John Davidson, who performed a new state anthem written by Thompson.
Earlier this month, a new comedy, “The Bellmen,” debuted on “Monadnock Tonight!” at The Park Theatre’s Virtual Movie Theatre. Jackson interviewed the director (Cameron Fife) and producer (Jason Adler). Fife and Adler also co-wrote the film, which stars Richard Kind (“Mad About You” and “Spin City”) and Thomas Lennon (“Reno 911”). It just won the Best Comedy Film at the 2020 Garden State Film Festival. Both filmmakers also talked about the issues of opening an independent film during the COVID-19 crisis.
Coming up this month on “Monadnock Tonight!” will be interviews with Duncan Pelletier, Peterborough vocalist/keyboardist with Gumboots: The Music of Paul Simon and Andy’s Summer Playhouse alumnus and music director (this evening, May 14); Deborah Shakespeare Thurber, founder and artistic director; Project Shakespeare and assistant director Christopher Commander; and Christopher DiLoreto, creative director of Monadnock Underground, a publication designed to be a hub for literary expression and exploration (May 21).
The Kelly Girls, considered the pre-eminent New England Celtic band, will perform their entire show on “Monadnock Tonight!” on May 26. The month of programming on the schedule is capped with an appearance on May 28 by British award-winning storyteller/educator/voice artist Simon Brooks. Brooks’ program includes folk and fairy tales, myths and legends.
Additionally, The Park Theatre introduced ParkPixFlix during the pandemic. The venue has curated a series of films of all genres that are available for free and for rent with a virtual ticket from the website. A new movie (including movies for children) is added every day.
Background and link information for each film will be posted on the page.
The public will also be given a chance to recommend films and television series that are available on any streaming platform. Recommendations and the reviewer’s photo will be included on the ParkPixFlix page. The Park Theatre’s Facebook page will also highlight and give links to all films as they are added to the list.
Next up on the schedule through May 31 are “Driveways,” a 2020 film starring Brian Dennehy about an unexpected friendship that forms between a boy and a retiree next door; and “Botero,” about the life and art of Columbian painter and sculptor Fernando Botero.
Questions about “Monadnock Tonight!”, including booking of guests and musical performers, can be addressed to the program’s producer, Kim Graham, at gomonadnock@gmail.com or by calling The Park Theatre office at (603) 532-9300.