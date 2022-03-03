Park Theatre Showing of Royal Ballet Romeo and Juliet

JAFFREY—When we aren’t able to get across the pond to England to see the Royal Ballet live, The Park Theatre offers the next best thing to that
experience.
The theater will present The Royal Ballet’s “Romeo and Juliet” on-screen this Sunday, March 6, at 2 p.m. as part of its Stage II Screen series.
The classic 1965 ballet by Kenneth MacMillan (score by Prokofiev), in the world repertory, follows the Shakespeare tragic story of the doomed lovers at the heart of a family feud in Renaissance-era Verona, Italy.
The performance is filmed in a similar fashion as those in the Metropolitan Opera Live in HD series, only they are aired in the U.S. a week after premiering live in England.
As is the case with the Met’s Live in HD productions, The Royal Ballet presentations are shot with multiple cameras to offer several points of view and include extra features like behind-the-scenes interviews. Productions of The Royal Opera House, which houses the Royal Ballet, are also filmed in this way.
The 1922 theater, which was the center of community life in Jaffrey for 54 years before it closed in 1976, underwent an extensive renovation and was set to reopen in 2020 before the pandemic hit. The theater, a state-of-the-art film and performing arts center, features two auditoriums seating 450.
Before the project was completed, the theater hosted events (including Royal Ballet screenings) at the adjacent River Street Theater and during the pandemic hosted livestreamed events (including movie showings and filmmaker talks) to raise money in place of live ticket sales.
Now, the theater is able to present a full schedule of programming, including film showings and live events and performances.
Steve Jackson, the theater’s CEO and managing director, said the theater has hosted screenings from The Royal Ballet, Royal Opera House and Royal Shakespeare Company as well as musicals from England and Broadway since 2017.
Next in the Stage II Screen series will be a livestreamed showing of “Anything Goes,” starring Tony Award-winner, Sutton Foster, from London’s Barbican Theatre on March 27 and 30th.
“For (these showings) to be in a theater of our size with a close to 30-foot screen and 17-speaker surround-sound experience, there are not many theaters around like ours that do that,” said Jackson. “You can’t duplicate it.”
Many have come to screenings of these productions more than once.
“There’s an audience for these shows,” he said, adding people have traveled from considerable distances in New England to see them. In 2018, he recalled, a couple traveled to the theater from Brookline, MA to see their daughter dance the role of the Sugar Plum Fairy on-screen in the Royal Ballet’s production of “The Nutcracker.”
Other films at the theater have run the gamut, from live concert music films and Oscar nominees to free showings in celebration of Black History Month and the new Batman installment. Often, films are released the same day as in cinemas around the country; other times, they arrive a week later.
“We want to be as different and as broad as we can in our breadth of programming and bring in different audiences,” said Jackson.
It had been a long wait to fully open the new theater, and Jackson believes there is still no substitute for being there in-person.
“It’s that communal theater experience—laughing, cheering, crying together—that really can’t be beat.”
The Royal Ballet: Romeo and Juliet will be shown this Sunday, March 6, at 2 p.m. at the Park Theatre’s Eppes Auditorium. Tickets are $20 and can be ordered at theparktheatre.org.