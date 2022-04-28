Park Theatre 100th

JAFFREY—Thanks to Romolo Vanni’s vision in the early 1920s, The Park Theatre continues to be a community arts and culture center a century later.
The theater celebrates its 100th anniversary this year with film screenings, live concerts—and a lot of history to tell this weekend, Friday, April 29 through Sunday, May 1.
Vanni, a businessman who owned a dance hall and fruit/vegetable/dry goods store, acquired the property in 1915 at 19 Main Street that included an apartment upstairs for he and his family. He raised the building one story so the store and theater lobby could go on the ground floor and the barn behind was the theater space, according to Steve Jackson, The Park Theatre’s CEO and managing director.
Vanni originally opened it May 1, 1922, as a silent movie theater, and it seated around 400. He opened the doors that night to a sell-out crowd with the screening of the silent film, “The Old Nest.” After about eight years of showing silent films, the theater was converted to sound between 1929 and 1930 and expanded in the 1940s to a much larger and more traditional theater space with a balcony.
Jackson said the opening date of the theater was announced last year.
From opening day, The Park Theatre became the center of entertainment for Jaffrey and surrounding communities until it closed its doors as a theater in 1976.
After a nearly 20-year capital campaign, the theater reopened August 5, 2021, with a new state-of-the-art performing arts center built on the exact spot the original theater occupied.
To honor its 100th year, Jackson said, the plan was to host a concert featuring an artist “on the cusp of breaking in a huge way.”
That artist is 18-year-old blues and roots musician (a piano player, singer and songwriter) Veronica Lewis, performing Friday, April 29, at 7:30 p.m. The local musician’s debut album hit the number 2 spot on the Billboard Blues chart.
Another aim for the celebration, Jackson said, was to highlight some of the best performers in the region: Green Heron, Mill City Rags and Senie Hunt, all performing on Saturday, April 30, at 7:30 p.m.
Green Heron is an old-time, folk, bluegrass, country, Irish and blues band featuring Betsy Heron on fiddle, banjo and vocals; and Scott Heron on guitar, banjo and vocals. Hunt is a self-taught singer-songwriter and percussive guitarist from Sierra Leone who has a passion for West African rhythms. Mill City Rags is an original ragtime time band performing a mix of vintage music.
The weekend culminates with The 100 Party Sunday, May 1, starting at 5 p.m. and featuring speakers, live music by master cellist Andrew Koutroubas and piano/vocal entertainers Bernie and Louise Watson, surprise guests, historic exhibits, champagne, cake and hors d’oeuvres and more. The evening (also a fundraiser) also features a silent film screening of the 1922 comedy, “Grandma’s Boy,” starring Harold Lloyd and accompanied by Jeff Rapsis (acclaimed silent film accompanist) on the organ. Some surprise announcements will be made during the event as well.
“The Park Theatre was always a movie theater but it also had traveling vaudeville acts and live concerts in the 60s and 70s,” said Jackson. “We’re working to continue that tradition in a more robust way.”
He invites people from the surrounding communities who haven’t experienced the theater to visit this weekend.
“If you haven’t yet tried the Park Theatre, this would be a great time to do it,” he said.
For a full schedule of events to celebrate the Park Theatre’s 100th anniversary, and to purchase tickets, visit www.theparktheatre.org.