Pariah or Parian?

I was perusing one of the online auction sites I frequent the other day and an auction lot of sculpture caught my eye. I’ve got a thing for classical sculpture and appreciate that those of us with a working-class budget can still get some decent looking pieces at a reasonable cost. I thought for sure the pieces I was looking at were Santini… an Italian art house that for decades reproduced classic sculptures from bonded marble. I’ve sold a few pieces at my antique booth over the years, and I wrote a piece about Santini a few years back. There are many art houses around the world that have produced lookalike statues, with varying degrees of quality and accuracy. Santini is generally fairly well regarded as far as “fakes” go. It’s interesting to do an eBay search for a popular sculpture like Michelangelo’s “David” to see the varying degrees of quality there is to be found.
Most reproduction statues are offered at more diminutive sizes. You can find “David” anywhere from 7” to about 16”. The original statue is 17’ tall according to Google. He was hand-carved from marble, and it took Michelangelo 2 years to complete it. He was 26 years old when he began it and was already a famous and well-paid artist for the time.
The description for this auction lot I was looking at said “Parian Ware.” It was a term I’d never heard of, so I looked it up. It turns out that parian ware is a type of porcelain. According to “Antique Parian” at antiqueparian.com, this type of porcelain was developed in England in the 1840s. Glass and ceramics manufacturers had different terms for it. Copeland called it statuary porcelain; Minton called it Parian in reference to the white marble from the Greek Island of Paros and Wedgewood called theirs Carrara from the Italian marble. There were disparate claims of who actually invented this special porcelain but eventually all would come to be known as parian ware.
A higher density of feldspar in the clay used to produce parian ware gives it a more vitrified, almost glass-like look though it’s opaque. Typically, it’s left un-tinted and unglazed to indeed mimic marble. While Santini pieces are made from marble, albeit ground to a powder and bonded with a polymer, parian statuary is made from clay… the foundation of porcelain.
Now, I present you with an oh-so frequent happenstance for me that’s both good and bad at the same time. When I first started writing this short piece on parian ware on a Thursday afternoon, I had narrowed the catalog of over 300 lots in this auction down to 73 that I was “watching”. Later that evening when the auction opened up for live bidding, I quickly went in to place minimum bids on pieces only to find that the auction house’s minimum had increased from $10 to $25. Well, in auction world, that’s a big difference. I’m typically willing to blow $10 on something that I’d have about a 50/50 chance of being disappointed in. When that same questionable item now starts at $25, that’s a horse of a different color.
I wound up placing the minimum bid on about 20 items. I was immediately outbid on a few of them. There was one watercolor by a named artist that I was interested in and had checked with my friend, Ken Spector, who owns New England Art Exchange in Peterborough. He thought indeed the piece was “something.” That and another watercolor by a named artist pushed me up to about $150 for my “maximum winning bid” after I’d already lost out on a few more things. And then… it was New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. The auction begins to close incrementally at noon and where was I? Oh, I was at Twin Elm Farm getting rid of the final Christmas remnants that hadn’t sold and giving my booth a little fluff. Then I was doing a little cleaning. The day wore on and I totally forgot to check on the auction. Now, here it is, early Sunday evening on the 2nd. It appears I didn’t win one darn thing at that auction. No paintings and no parian ware. So goes the auction life. I didn’t need to put yet more stuff in my family room/warehouse disarray of vintage things anyway. But, what if I could have made some money on those paintings? And I wished I’d seen the parian ware. I’m sure it was lovely.