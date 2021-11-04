When Wayne Colsia and his wife Adrienne purchased their 160-acre property in Lyndeborough, New Hampshire in 2002, they were looking to build a home in the country and do some hunting in peace. “But little by little we started doing things and it sort of had a mind of its own,” Colsia laughed.
Today, their special piece of land, which they dubbed Paradise Farm, is a full-fledged farm with quite a list of offerings. To start with, it had formerly been part of Woodmont Orchards and came with 15 acres of apple trees. But the Colsias made a discovery in the midst of the orchard, an impressive but hidden hill.
“You couldn’t tell there was a gorgeous view,” Colsia described. But after removing a significant number of trees, the vista was truly incredible. “We have an almost 360-degree view all the way to Boston from the top,” he said.
It’s now also the hill where they graze their Scottish Highland cattle, an addition to the property that unfolded as the Colsias listened to the land. “We just kind of took one step at a time,” he said.
Since starting full-time at the farm in 2009, the couple has planted 500 highbush blueberries, hundreds of peach trees, and a range of new apple trees. “We just finished up our pick-your-own apple season, which was nice this year,” Colsia said. A respite in the recent drought made for good picking this fall.
Each season there’s something ripe and juicy for visitors to pluck, from blueberries and raspberries in summer to peaches and apples as the seasons turn. “Everything we do is kind of small because we’re very diverse,” Colsia described.
And that seems to be the way folks like it. “Most of our customers prefer the small aspect of our place. They don’t like the places that are run like a three-ring circus,” he said. Often, they come to just walk around the farm, visit with the animals, and enjoy the peaceful atmosphere. “Really, the views we have are exquisite,” Colsia said.
While the farm’s picturesque nature might be a draw, it’s the intentional farming practices that impress many who find their way to Paradise Farm. “People who know us know how we raise our animals,” Colsia said. The goal is to give them a long and lovely life.
“Somebody has to feed people. So, if you can do it in a way that’s really humane for your livestock and they live a happy, enjoyable life, that’s about the best way you can do it,” Colsia said. That approach is the key reason many buy from Paradise Farm, which specializes in raising goats, sheep, Scottish Highland cattle, and all sorts of poultry.
“We’re taking reservations for our Thanksgiving, heritage breed turkeys now,” Colsia said, though they’re nearly sold out. For the coming holiday season, they’ll also be offering smoked ham and roaster ducks. “For those who like to barbecue for the holidays, we always have our grass-fed porterhouse, ribeye, T-bone, and sirloin steaks,” Colsia added.
Current products and prices are listed on the farm’s user-friendly website at paradisefarmnh.com. And it’s easy to arrange a visit to the farm store, which is open by appointment. Just text Colsia or give him a buzz at 603-345-0860. He wears his Bluetooth in his ear even when he’s out on the tractor. No matter what you’re shopping for, you’re sure to leave with an armload of goodies, from farm fresh eggs to honey from their own bees.
Another festive reason to visit at this time of year is to cut your own Christmas tree. The Colsias only open for three Sundays directly after Thanksgiving. “We have hot chocolate and cookies. We take people out on the tractor and they cut their tree,” Colsia described. It’s a very fun, old-fashioned experience.
They strictly sell Blue Spruce, which has rather sharp needles, because it’s the only type of tree the cattle won’t devour. Colsia said fortunately, “It happens to be one of the most beautiful trees.” They sell about 100 each year, making a magical holiday experience for those lucky families.
Another fun place to catch Paradise Farm is at Milford’s lively, indoor Farmers’ Market, which kicks off this Saturday, November 6th and will be open every other Saturday (except for a month off mid-December to mid-January) through April. “It’s a very quaint, folksy town hall,” Colsia said, which adds to the merry ambiance that keeps going all winter long.
His wife Adrienne manages the market, which won Best of Greater Merrimack Souhegan Valley Region for 2021. Market-goers can expect to find around 20 quality vendors, with food offerings, as well as handmade and gift items, like fiber products, beeswax, maple, and more. Paradise Farm has been part of the market for the last decade and Colsia said, “It ties in well with what we’re doing at the farm.” It’s their way of sharing a little bit of paradise.