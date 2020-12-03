Paper Artistry

Origami — the process of folding paper — has been around for thousands of years. The word itself is derived from the Japanese, “ori” (meaning folding), and “gami” (meaning paper).
Originating in Japan, it was once only used for ceremonial or religious purposes because paper was so expensive and hard to come by. It had started out as something only for the upper-class members of society, but as paper became more widely available and affordable, it turned into a popular hobby throughout the world.
As a hobby, origami is great for everyone. There are simple enough projects for children to do on their own, as well as much more challenging projects for the more experienced origamist. Origami can be a great way to stimulate the brain and relieve stress, and also work on hand-eye coordination and fine motor skills.
Washi is the traditional paper used in Japan, made of tree bark and fibers. It can be pricey and hard to find, but there are many different papers available that are also used for origami. Most paper you can find in stores and online. They come in a variety of plain colors, printed designs, double sided or one side with color or even foil backed paper. When practicing, you can even use any kind of paper you have around your house such as newspaper, paper bags, printer paper, wrapping paper, even tissue paper.
There are also many different types of origami. Besides the popular still-life variation, some of the other common types are action origami, modular origami and wet folding origami. Action origami usually involves a moving part, such as flapping wings on a bird. It can also be something that needs to be inflated with air or could fly when thrown. Modular origami involves more than one piece — usually multiple identical pieces. When all of the pieces are put together, they form a larger piece, such as a big star; each point is a separate folded piece of paper. Wet folding origami is used to make smoother curved pieces, instead of straight folds and hard edges or corners.
Below are a couple different step-by-step instructions for making easy origami. The cootie catcher would be considered action origami and the bird would be still-life.
A simple children’s cootie catcher/fortune teller…
Step one: Start off with a square piece of paper.
Step two: Fold the piece of paper diagonally in half both ways and unfold, so there is an x-shape in the paper.
Step three: Fold all four corners into the center of the x-shape. Make sure to crease them well, so the folds are sharp and crisp.
Step four: Flip the folded paper over and fold all four corners into the center again.
Step five: Fold the paper in half from the top to the bottom, unfold, then fold again from the left to the right and unfold.
Step six: Push all of the points inward and use your fingers to pinch the paper into the center.
Step seven: You should now be able to put your fingers into the flaps on the sides of the cootie catcher and be able to open and close it.
Step eight: Decorate the cootie catcher. You can choose to draw on or color the outside flaps; usually the inside flaps are numbered and under the inside flaps are where the fortunes are written. But if you’d rather, these origami shapes also make great animal puppets!
A simple origami bird…
Step one: Start off with a square piece of paper.
Step two: Fold the paper in half to create a triangle; take the top corner and fold to the bottom corner. Position the paper to look like an upside-down triangle.
Step three: Fold part of the top down (the flat part of the triangle), about halfway. This flap will be the wings, so make sure it is folded halfway and not too thin.
Step four: Turn the folded paper over.
Step five: Take the bottom corner of the top layer and fold it up halfway.
Step six: Fold the paper in half, folding the left side over to the right side.
Step seven: Then fold that left side halfway back, creating one of the wings.
Step eight: Fold the right side halfway back, so now you will have two wings.
Step nine: Using an inside reverse fold (a common origami fold), push the center of the head in and flatten it.