Painting Your House: Is DIY an Option?

Spring is always inspiring because like the bees springing back into action, we all get busy with projects and improvements. House painting may be one that’s on your list.
Considering a DIY approach? It’s not out of the question. However, Wayne Stubbs of Stubbs Painting in Keene, NH says, “I think it’s like anything in life. You have to prepare and you have to educate yourself.”
One of the first aspects to look at is the current state of a home’s exterior. “The biggest variable for painting price and cost is how much prep’s involved,” Stubbs says. If much of the existing paint is peeling or there are significant repairs that need to be made, the project will entail more time and money.
In fact, Stubbs notes, “Not taking care of the investment can really affect the cost.” For instance, this might be the case if a house has gone more than five years without being pressure washed or if plant life has grown up and trapped moisture near the siding. “Keeping the plants trimmed back off the house is a big one,” Stubbs says.
For owners of older homes in New England, another concern during the preparation phase might be mitigating lead. “As soon as lead enters your body, it’s there forever,” Stubbs explains. That’s why proper steps must be taken to prevent the inhalation of even fine dust.
A homeowner might be able to identify a lead paint issue just by sight. “It looks like alligator skin. It looks scaly and symmetrical,” Stubbs describes. If there are children in the home, addressing lead paint should be a top priority.
Some of these preparatory considerations might seem intimidating, but they aren’t things you want to brush over (literally). If so, safety risks may remain in play, and your new paint job may not adhere well or go the distance.
Another factor that can affect how well a new paint job takes is the approach used to apply it. Professionals use specialized equipment and techniques appropriate for each surface, from cedar shakes to T1-11. Stubbs says in many cases, they’ll first spray with a low-pressure tip and then backbrush the bulk of the body of the exterior.
It’s a process that requires repetition, practice, and most importantly patience. “Pretty much just put on a good playlist and try not to get frustrated with it,” Stubbs laughs.
Just as the right technique is critical, so is the right product for the job. “Paint is not just paint. Each paint has its own purpose,” he says. Selecting the right one makes a big difference. “You’ve got to put certain products in position to be successful,” he explains.
Aside from really technical undertakings, like kitchen redos (those cabinet doors can be a killer), he believes homeowners can make painting a DIY project. But it requires time and homework. “I think it’s a good challenge because at the end of it you can see what you’ve done and created with your hands and you can be proud of it,” he says.
However, sometimes he runs into situations where homeowners have gotten in over their heads and called for backup. “We try to do our best to work with people in those situations,” he explains.
An alternative is to connect with a professional in advance and work out a plan together. “Every household’s different, so it’s kind of just building rapport with somebody,” he says.
One option Stubbs Painting offers is a maintenance plan. If there’s a big project and the investment is going to be steep, they’ll set up a plan with the owner to address it over time. “We try to make it so the cost isn’t so burdening all at once,” Stubbs explains. They might tackle two sides one year and then rotate to the next two the following year.
Not only does it allow the homeowner to manage cost, but it gives Stubbs and his team a clearer schedule for projects. “It helps everybody I think,” he says. To learn more or to get a professional perspective on your next home improvement project, visit stubbspainting.com