Well, I’ve been on a little painting kick lately. Ever since I discovered Fusion mineral paint that another dealer, The Painting Contessa, sells at Twin Elm Farm, I’ve been working with a near-black color called ash and I’m really liking it.
I first painted a 12-drawer dresser that partner, Joe, and I used for 10 years in the bedroom. It had a curvy, serpentine front and was a pretty piece. There used to be a vintage furniture store at the fairgrounds in Swanzey called Cheshire Furniture and I’d bought it there. It wasn’t a true antique and definitely had a veneer surface… probably a piece from the ‘70s or ‘80s. At the time, I debated painting it since the current loathing of all brown wooden furniture was already in full swing, but I decided it was in great shape and would be a shame to paint over its finish. Well, 10 years later, it had seen its fair share of water rings and coffee stains. The top surface was looking rough.
Then, I happened upon another long chest of drawers in the campaign style of furniture. I’ve talked about it before — it has brass bumpers and end handles meant to give the impression of world travel. So, just when I decided to just give away the old serpentine piece down at the end of the driveway, I met my new favorite paint and gave it a go.
It turned out pretty good if I do say so myself. I started to give the brass hardware a cleaning, but it still looked dull and dark, so I spray-painted it all with metallic antique gold. Next up is a big old rock maple sideboard that’s been hanging out in the hallway between the study and family room. It’s oversized for the space and I’d intended to paint it and sell it long ago. I’m glad I waited on it, though, because the Painting Contessa also inspired me to try leaving some of the original wood to show through while painting the rest. Really a lovely, quality old piece; I’m pretty sure it would just sit in my shop unnoticed unless I gave it a new look. Solid rock maple isn’t any more popular than any other piece of brown furniture, which is a shame.
I popped back into Twin Elm only to find out that the Contessa was out of the color ash. Oh no! Over the phone, Judy (the Contessa) told me it was on order but wasn’t sure exactly when it would be in. Yikes! Well, I did a little Google search and found another Fusion Mineral Paint dealer not too far away… Willow Brook LLC in Westmoreland.
I ordered a couple of pints of ash on their website and opted for local pickup. When I got to the shop right on Route 12, owner Michelle Larkin brought out a nice little bag with my paint and some samples of other products. So very accommodating! We got to chatting a bit and I’m psyched to actually go inside her shop. Check out her website (willowbrooknh.com) or Facebook page (facebook.com/willowbrooknh).
Back to the sideboard... I first tried leaving all the drawers in their natural wood finish, but the long narrow top drawer just didn’t feel quite right. So, for my next coat of paint, I painted that drawer front as well. It leaves a center bank of drawers untouched and I really like the look. What do you think? I’ve now got to try to venture into some other colors since all ash makes Michael a dull boy!