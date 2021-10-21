Choosing a new oven and range used to be so easy. It was simply a choice between electric or gas. Maybe that decision would become a little difficult as colors were introduced, even perhaps stainless steel.
But now, not only is there another option of dual-fuel — which pairs a gas range top with an electric oven — but there is a whole world of oven and range choices out there and it can be confusing about which is the best choice.
The first step when buying a new oven or range is to decide what kind you may be interested in, or what is best for your kitchen layout. There are a few different options to choose from:
Cooktop: This is just the burners. A cooktop usually comes as a drop-in option for a countertop or for a kitchen island.
Oven: This would be just the oven, with no burners on the top. This usually slides into a wall or below a counter or kitchen island. There are also options of single oven, double oven (which could be one on top of the other, or side by side), or an oven and microwave combination.
Range: This is a combination of a cooktop and an oven in one unit. They usually slide into place in a counter area or are free standing.
There are also a few different options when it comes to what kind of oven or range you’d like. Aside from a single, electric or gas oven, there are other options out there:
Dual ovens: These are great for when you are cooking more than one dish at a time. Think about Thanksgiving or Christmas; when you’re trying to juggle cooking the meat, the side dishes and desserts.
Convection ovens: These ovens use a fan to blow heat evenly around inside the oven. Having even heat can save you time and money.
Induction ranges: These ranges look like a regular glass top electric stovetop, but instead they use electromagnetic fields to heat only the pots or pans, and the food inside them. They don’t heat anything else around them, such as the air, or even the cooktop surface — which remains cool to the touch.
Trivection oven: This uses three different heating elements and implements them into one oven — convection, microwave and thermal heating. This type of oven uses much less energy and speeds up cooking time.
The second step when deciding what oven or range you would like, would be to figure out what your price range is. Ovens and ranges can vary greatly in price. A simple range could cost under $700, but a top notch, professional induction range could be anywhere from $3,000 to over $10,000 depending on the brand and model.
Once you have decided on your price range, your third step would be to start looking into additional features you would like an oven to have. If your budget is not a large one, chances are you’ll want to stick with some of the more basic models, but if you have a bigger budget to work with there are quite a few different options and available modes to choose from:
In-oven lights or cameras: Most ovens nowadays come with in-oven lights. These are used so you can check on your food cooking without opening the door and letting the heat out. But there are also some higher end smart models that have in-oven cameras, so you can see the food right in the oven, by an app on your phone.
Built-in air fryer: With air fryer popularity continuing, maybe you’d like to save counter space and get one built right into your oven. An oven air fryer works similarly to a convection oven — which is essentially how an air fryer works — a fan blows around the hot air for more even and faster cooking time. Using an oven for this purpose would allow you to be able to cook more food than what a small air fryer could handle. But a countertop air fryer can cook the food faster than the one in the oven.
Sabbath mode: In observance of the Sabbath and other religious holidays in Judaism, turning an oven on and off is not allowed. This mode allows the oven to stay warm to keep food warm throughout that time and it takes away the function of the control display.
Oven timer or delayed starts: A feature that allows you to place food in your oven and set a timer to begin cooking later. This is great if you go to work for the day and would like to come home to dinner almost ready in the oven.
Self cleaning mode: This is a mode that heats the oven to a high enough temperature that it will burn off any stuck-on food inside, and you can just gently wipe out the remains when done.
The last step before purchasing a new oven or range would be to visit your local appliance store and talk with them about what exactly you are looking for in an oven or range and they can help you decide which is the best make and model for you!