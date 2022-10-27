Where to Shoot

The second amendment to the United States Constitution guarantees the right to bear arms and Americans embrace that right to the point where there are an estimated 393 million guns in the country. According to the 2021 National Firearms Survey those weapons are held by 81.4 million Americans and 41 percent of American households have firearms present.
That makes for a lot of shooting. Gun owners who are hunters shoot to make sure their firearms are accurate and to practice their techniques. People who have the weapons for personal safety do likewise, and there are those who just enjoy target shooting.
This is the time of year hunters are sighting in their weapons before taking them afield. Where can they do this? For many the answer is “at home.” What are the state laws that apply to this?
NH RSA 207:3-a and 207:3-c provide the answers to the question by defining what is prohibited.
“It is unlawful for a person to discharge a firearm or to shoot a bow and arrow or crossbow and bolt within 300 feet of a permanently occupied dwelling without permission of the owner or the occupant or from the owner of the land on which the person discharging the firearm or shooting the bow and arrow or crossbow and bolt is situated.”
In the case of shooting near roads the law prohibits shooting within 15 feet of the traveled portion or across any Class1 through Class V highway in the state.
That leaves a lot of land open for shooting these weapons, but not all places are appropriate for target shooting from a safety standard. At a minimum, a home shooting range needs to direct the fire in a safe direction and capture the projectiles in a hillside or berm capable of absorbing those bullets.
Beyond safety, another consideration is the annoyance factor of the noise. It’s everyone’s responsibility to be a good neighbor and not shoot at times of day (or night) that make the practice disruptive or disturbing.
Those people who do have a safe shooting range often invite their friends to use it, which solves the problem for some. Others find that idle gravel pits are suitable and safe, although shooters should ask permission first and clean up after themselves. For many, however, the answer is a club or shooting range membership.
The Monadnock Region is home to many sportsmen’s clubs and the majority of them have shooting ranges for rifles, shotguns, handguns and archery. Most of them require membership, which can run $100-150 annually. Most allow members to bring an occasional guest. The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department maintains a list of places people can go to shoot. Here are some of them in our area:
Associated Sportsmen Club of Fitzwilliam, 696 Royalston Road, members and guests 603-585-9038
Bennington Sportsman’s Club, members only with some public events. 603-588-6736, 603-289-0130
