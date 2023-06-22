The West River Trail, a former rail bed, is a 36-mile scenic path in the West River Valley of Vermont.
The trail is divided into an upper section in Londonderry, Jamaica, and Townshend, and a lower section in Brattleboro and Dummerston.
In late May, a sunny day with temperatures in the 70s, I explored the lower section, starting at the Marina Trailhead in Brattleboro and walking 3.5 miles to the trail’s terminus at the Black Mountain Natural Area in Dummerston. Reversing my route, I returned to the Marina Trailhead for a total distance of seven miles.
Along the way I was treated to the many moods of the West River, from swirling stretches of rapids, to calm transparent pools showing stones on the bottom, waterfowl, waterfalls and a side trail (Sibosen Trail) that moved along the river’s edge and featured information on the Sokoki Abenaki whose people lived on these shores for 12,000 years.
My hike started on an easy-walking gravel and dirt trail which ran alongside a corn field. This section of the trail was flooded with walkers, moms pushing strollers, a family going fishing carrying nets and fishing poles, bicyclists and runners.
Within minutes I came to a residence on the left with a split rail fence stretched across the front yard.
The trail continued left. To the right a “false trail” moved uphill.
Soon the I-91 concrete bridge that stretches over the West River came into view.
After walking past a shrubby embankment to the right, I reached the bridge.
Arching columns that curve outward lift the structure 90 feet above the river.
The bridge design was inspired by the natural landscape of Vermont.
Each pier is covered with a form mimicking stones with different natural colors, symbolizing trees emerging from the ground.
Under the bridge at the base of the support is a viewing platform with picnic tables for hikers and bicyclists.
After a brief rest, I continued on the trail which moved past a massive ledge area.
In spring, waterfalls tumble over the rock and wild Columbine with its showy, drooping bell-like flowers grows in the fissures.
In many areas it’s easy to see where “cuts” for the railroad were made. There is also evidence of the railroad’s past: rusted spikes and bolts and bits of coal.
A good view of the river presented itself through an opening in the trees, its surface sparkling silver in the sunlight.
Farther along I saw an abandoned orange kayak on the stony shoreline.
I made my way down stone steps to the riverbank.
Just beyond the kayak, I discovered an older woman, a white, wide brimmed hat tipped over her face, relaxing on top of a grassy bluff. We smiled and shared our appreciation of the beauty of the river and surrounding scene.
Making my way back up the embankment past showy clusters of violet and white Hesperis, I took another break on a wooden bench. A young couple with a yellow lab walked by.
Continuing on the trail, I reached a wooden footbridge with a bench and a big sycamore tree tilting to the left.
Just beyond the bridge, the trail turned left onto the Sibosen Nature Trail, a loop trail that moves along the river’s edge. Sibosen is Abenaki for “river stone.” The trail is part of the Riverstone Preserve.
Along the way information signs, many of which include Abenaki language translations, tell how the Sokoki Abenaki used the vegetation and trees found along the river. White pine, white ash, American beech, bittersweet hickory and black cherry are some of the trees highlighted.
Back on the main trail, I came to an area of dark hemlock woods.
The river here comprised a series of gentle rapids and shallow clear water over gravel bars. By and large, the West River has a stony bottom and extensive gravel bars.
After moving through a shady arbor of trees, I came to a sunny, open area.
Power lines stretched overhead, replacing the natural tree canopy, and the gravel path narrowed.
This open section was quite a contrast to the thick vegetation and trees that encroach most of the trail.
But one feature that made this portion of the trail worth walking was clumps of horsetail reed plants.
These ancient plants, which resemble miniature bamboo, date back to the Devonian Era, and once attained heights of 100 feet.
A ground hog scampered across the trail.
Moments later I was startled by the admonition, “Watch out on your left,” as a bicyclist peddled past me.
Soon the slope of Black Mountain showed itself in the distance.
Five minutes more of walking brought me to the end of the trail at the southern trailhead for the Black Mountain Natural Area (see ELF 2/24/2022) on Rice Farm Road in Dummerston.
Heading down to the riverbank, I sat on a picnic table to rest for a while.
I saw several people sunning themselves on huge flat stones along the riverbank.
After watching several groups of kayakers maneuver their watercraft in sweeping arcs around the river bend, I headed back on the trail to the Marina trailhead.
To get to the West River Trail from Keene, take Route 9 west to Brattleboro. At the roundabout (exit 3) turn left onto Route 5 (Putney Road) and continue for 1.3 miles to Spring Tree Road. Take a hard right onto Spring Tree Road, turn left and continue to the parking lot for the Marina Restaurant. Continue on the dirt road beyond the Marina Restaurant lot for 150 yards to the trailhead parking lot. Leashed dogs are allowed on the trail. At the beginning of the trail there is a porta-potty.
36 MILES OF TROUBLE
For 46 years the West River Railroad traveled from Brattleboro to South Londonderry - 36 miles- making it one of Vermont’s oldest transportation routes. The route used to be called “36 Miles of Trouble” because the narrow gauge and twisting path made for undependable and dangerous service. By the 1930s, automobiles and the highway system rendered the rail system economically unfeasible and the railroad was discontinued. The iron tracks were sold for scrap and the ties removed. Much of the route became a trail for hikers, skiers and cyclists. The West River trail may be Vermont’s oldest transportation path. Today it is overseen and maintained by the Friends of the West River Trail.
