The Christmas Bird Count is the world’s oldest and largest biological survey and citizen science endeavor, with thousands of participants worldwide. The earliest count occurred back in the year 1900 when 26 early conservationists decided to take it upon themselves to count the different number of bird species in the state.
The goal of the Christmas Bird Count is to census every individual bird in a given area. The birds can be found and identified via sight or sound. Using binoculars and other high-powered optics is recommended by those who have participated in the counts previously.
On Sunday, Dec. 15, the Harris Center for Conservation Education and New Hampshire Audubon will co-sponsor the annual Christmas Bird Count in Keene. Phil Brown, New Hampshire Audubon’s director of land management for the past 15 years, says the efforts have grown considerably since the earliest count.
“There are now over 2,000 Christmas Bird Count circles in the country,” said Brown. “There are tens of thousands of participants.”
There are 21 total counts in New Hampshire alone, each covering their own 15-mile diameter. There were 28 participants in 13 parties who totaled 61 species of birds and 5,828 individuals on the Keene Christmas Bird Count last year.
Now run continuously for 36 years, the Keene count has the distinction of being New Hampshire’s first-ever Christmas Bird Count and one of the original counts conducted in the year 1900. It eventually endured a 50-year lapse according to Brown. The same teams of counters will cover some of the areas for years at a time to gain familiarity with the region.
“Back in the early 1900s, birds were being shot left and right. We’ve come a long way from that with being able to document them without killing them,” Brown said.
The Keene count in 2018 tied a high species count of 61 achieved several times in recent years (2012, 2014 and 2017).
“In that first year, the counters only documented three species of birds, but now we usually see high totals of different species being documented,” said Brown. “Historically, some of the most common species encountered include the black-capped chickadees, rock pigeons and European starlings.”
Wild turkeys have exploded back on the scene, according to Brown after a brief hiatus. Though you may now be accustomed to seeing one of these well-known fowl most often associated with another one of America’s favorite holidays, Thanksgiving, wild turkeys were actually extirpated, or locally extinct, until about 50 years ago when they were reintroduced into the state.
Last year’s count of 362 of the gobblers shows the uptick in numbers in the area in the last couple decades as the New Hampshire Audubon continues to conduct these counts.
One iconic bird species is making a strong comeback based off new counts when compared to those done 30 years ago, according to Brown.
“The bald eagle used to be critically endangered three decades ago as only one nest pair had been recorded at the time in New Hampshire,” Brown said.
Efforts over the past 30 years to drastically reduce DDT chemical use have allowed this bird to make a strong comeback in the region. DDT (dichlorodiphenyltrichloroethane) is a synthetic organic compound used as an insecticide. The colorless, tasteless, and almost odorless crystalline chemical compound caused the egg shells of the bald eagle to become brittle which resulted in eggs being crushed.
Brown said last year the count produced 65 to 70 nesting pairs, and Christmas Bird Count data also shows strong rates of increase for our national symbol.
There were also a number of birds that saw a decline in numbers in 2018, one of them being the ruffed grouse with a low count of two.
Some interesting factors are believed to result in a slight uptick in migratory birds remaining up north for a longer period of time this coming year.
“Climate change is speculated to be driving southern birds north and there has been a good food crop this year,” said Brown. “An opposing possibility is that there will be fewer bodies of open water which could result in a decline in count numbers for such species like ducks as they fly south for the winter.”
Brown mentioned results of surveys across America released in Science Magazine on Sept. 19 of this year that show three billion birds have been lost over the past 50 years. That equates to 30 percent of the total in North America.
The National Audubon Society is one of the foremost authorities on bird count studies in the country with numerous flagship projects and the New Hampshire Audubon is a statewide leader for bird count and research studies, including other citizen science efforts.
Another way that Brown mentioned counts are kept is through the Backyard Winter Bird Survey which takes place the weekend of Feb. 8 and 9.
“Ordinary people across the state watch their bird feeders and record what type and number of birds they see,” Brown said. “If they would like more info then they should check out the event on nhaudubon.org/backyard-winter-bird-survey.”