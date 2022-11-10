Veterans Day Celebrations in the Region 2022

Veterans Day is a day that pays tribute to and honors all of our military veterans who have served their country in the time of need. Veterans Day is celebrated on November 11th each year, a day when Armistice Day, as it was originally called, marked the end of the First World War at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918.
Area towns and organizations are celebrating Veterans Day with ceremonies and other events:
Marlborough
A Veterans Day ceremony will be held on Friday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m., in Veteran’s Memorial Park on Fitch Court. Complimentary coffee, donuts and hot cider will be available to all that attend.
Jaffrey
John Humiston Post #11 American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #5613 and the Town of Jaffrey cordially invite citizens of Jaffrey and the surrounding towns to join them on Friday morning, Nov. 11, to observe Veterans Day. The parade of veterans will assemble at Jaffrey’s Blake Street parking lot at 10:15 a.m. and step off at 10:40 a.m., and march to the Town Common. There a prayer will be offered, a wreath laid, an address delivered by U.S. Army Veteran Marc Tieger and the National Anthem will be played. A special invitation is extended to those veterans who have served, and those who are still serving their country, to march with the parade.
Keene
The Keene Family YMCA will be honoring veterans this year by showcasing them on their Veterans Wall of Honor. This dedicated space in the Y will be reserved for photos of veterans which will be proudly displayed through the month of November. If you are looking to honor a veteran, visit the welcome center to participate or email Colleen, cmanzi@keene-ymca.org.
Rindge
On Friday, Nov. 11 there will be a Veterans Day Service at 10:45 a.m., at the Cathedral of the Pines at 10 Hale Hill Road in Rindge. They will also be hosting a “Thank You” to Veterans Social Event on Saturday, Nov. 12 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Hilltop House. Light refreshments will be served. For more information call 603-899-3300.
Swanzey
The American Legion Post 84 in Swanzey announced its Veterans Day Ceremony to be held Thursday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m., in front of the veterans monument in West Swanzey. Speaker for the event is Dr. Charles Shaw of Walpole. A retired veterinarian, Dr. Shaw as a young man was a pilot in Vietnam during the war. There will be a team to render honors while a wreath is placed on the monument. A trumpeter will play taps. Girl Scouts, Cub Scouts and Cadets from the Civilian Air Patrol will also take part in the ceremony. A special welcome is extended to all the veterans in the community. Members of the community are cordially invited to attend. Weather permitting, it will be an outside event. If the weather is inclement, the ceremony will be inside the West Swanzey Community Church. Following the ceremony, a lunch reception, prepared by members of the church, will be held in the church’ social hall. All are welcome.
Brattleboro
The VFW Auxiliary 1034 will be having their annual Veterans Day Ceremony on Friday, Nov. 11. The doors open at 10 a.m., and the ceremony will start at 11 a.m. The Legion Band will be performing and there will be a free meal for all those who attend the ceremony. The public is welcome to attend. Brattleboro VFW Post 1034 is located at 40 Black Mountain Road in Brattleboro. For more information call 802-257-0438.
Peterborough
There will be a Remembrance Service held on Nov. 11 beginning at 9 a.m., at All Saints Church on 51 Concord St., Peterborough. Veterans, U.S. Naval Sea Cadets, Troop 8 Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, American Heritage Girls, six New Hampshire volunteers and townspeople are all invited to the Remembrance Service. The Reverend Doctor Jennifer Walters will preside. The Last Roll Call will be read for the Veterans in the area who died over the year. The schedule is as follows: 10:45 a.m., Muster at Veteran’s Way at 10:40 a.m., on the left side of Peterborough Bridge facing the library, the Sea Service Veterans will be honored at 10:45 a.m., Veterans and participants will then march up the Peterborough Town House for the program; at 11:11 a.m., Boy Scouts Troop 8 will raise the flag; at 11:25 a.m., the program ends. For more information call Wayne Thomas Post 5 Commander at 603-759-3134.
