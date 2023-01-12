On Saturday, January 14 LGBTQ+ community trip leaders Dee Denehy, Hunter Kirschner, and Richard Doherty will lead a moderately strenuous, 5-mile round trip hike to Pisgah Mountain and back. The hike, supported and promoted by the Harris Center, is part of a series started in 2021 that provides community in the great outdoors to the local LGBTQ+ community.

After their first paddle was canceled in the summer of 2021, the series has been going strong for two years starting with snowshoeing in the Andorra Forest in Stoddard, an early January hike at Kennedy Brooke in Stoddard, a March hike at the Horatio Colony Nature Preserve in Keene, a June paddle on Lake Nubanusit in Hancock, a celebratory early August hike up Pitcher Mountain in Stoddard, and an exploration of a section of the Monadnock Sunapee greenway at the height of leaf season and raptor migration.

