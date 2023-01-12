On Saturday, January 14 LGBTQ+ community trip leaders Dee Denehy, Hunter Kirschner, and Richard Doherty will lead a moderately strenuous, 5-mile round trip hike to Pisgah Mountain and back. The hike, supported and promoted by the Harris Center, is part of a series started in 2021 that provides community in the great outdoors to the local LGBTQ+ community.
After their first paddle was canceled in the summer of 2021, the series has been going strong for two years starting with snowshoeing in the Andorra Forest in Stoddard, an early January hike at Kennedy Brooke in Stoddard, a March hike at the Horatio Colony Nature Preserve in Keene, a June paddle on Lake Nubanusit in Hancock, a celebratory early August hike up Pitcher Mountain in Stoddard, and an exploration of a section of the Monadnock Sunapee greenway at the height of leaf season and raptor migration.
The outings were first conceived by Kirschner who works as the Coordinator of LGBTQ Student Support at the Office of Student Diversity, Belonging, and Equity at Keene State College. Inspired by similar programming, Kirschner scheduled an outdoor adventure for LGBTQ+ students in April of 2021, exploring a floodplain forest adjacent to the KSC athletic complex. He described it as a hidden ecological universe within walking distance of where students were living and taking classes. Kirschner provided the community engagement aspect, but it was Denehy that gave the cultural and environmental depth to the walk. Denehy, a gardener, landscaper, and firefighter, applied both her personal wealth of local anthropology and her intimacy with the site as a former KSC facilities employee.
This collaborative synergy between hike hosts continues. Richard Doherty, a former professor of Environmental Education at the University of Illinois, and friend of Denehy, joined the team around the same time the series formed its relationship with the Harris Center, moving its focal point away from campus and into the wider reach of the local and intergenerational LGBTQ+ community.
The hosts feel grateful for the support of the Harris Center, for everything from promoting and organizing registration to the generous access to land and supplies. On a previous paddle on Nubanusit, the group enjoyed swimming, relaxing, and community building on Harris Center Land. On this hike, as with other winter outings, the Center is providing free loan of snow-shoe equipment, available at registration.
Outdoor programming that specifically caters to the queer community is part of a larger national context of new programs for underserved minorities. Outdoor Afro, Latino Outdoors, Queer Nature and Unlikely Hikers are all groups that work to counterbalance traditional outdoor opportunities that may have posed cultural or physical barriers to entry.
Kirschner was particularly inspired by the Venture Out Project, a non-profit in Western Massachusetts that hosts teen and adult outdoor trips, as well as inclusion training for other organizations leading outdoor programming. The founder, Perry Cohen, created the outdoor adventure non-profit in 2014 with the intention of ameliorating the psychological and physical barriers to entry and with the hope that queer hikers could finally bring their whole identities to the summit, without fear of judgment.
“Anyone with a minoritized identity has had the experience of not being able to bring your whole self to an experience,” says Kirschner. He goes on to explain how having spaces to access outdoor activities in a multitude of ways is especially important for people who have internalized messaging that they don’t belong.
Subtle cultural messages regarding masculinity, strength and competition have meant that some LGBTQ+ children self-exempt from outdoor experiences and never learn important foundational skills in the first place. In other cases, outdoor-enthusiastic adults may still participate but the experience isn’t as powerful as it could be. When Cohen first started Venture Out, the demand for adult programming was loud and clear: we may be out, but now, help us get out to the woods!
Being in the woods as a minority can also just feel less safe than recreating in more regulated urbanized spaces. Wilderness trips are partly so impactful because of this remoteness, but there is also the perception, real or imagined, of less accountability in the woods. Gathering in numbers can feel safer, but Kirschner’s language in identifying the group on hikes has evolved to a place of subtlety, not wanting to draw undue attention to their identity as a large group of queer hikers.
This hike and others in the series is intended for LGBTQ+ participants only, not friends-of or allies. This is a difficult line to draw, explains Kirschner, since sometimes LQBTQ+ allies may actually be individuals who are in various stages of their own self-identity journey. Still, the delineation helps ensure that those who come on the hike can be “as comfortable as possible being themselves,” says Kirschner.
The walk on Saturday will follow a five-mile loop through various ecosystems.
Just before the summit, the hike will ascend into a north facing slope, an old growth forest of hemlock and pine. The trail also bypasses some interesting old foundations, and the leftover remains of a research station.
Typically, the group will stop and take breaks, a perfect opportunity for Doherty and Denehy to share their anthropological and environmental knowledge. What clues do we see about the effects of humans? What does this unusual plant tell us about the ecosystem?
“We are the eyes, ears, and noses,” for the group, says Doherty. Spending time in the woods can sensitize one’s hearing and Doherty delights in bringing these sounds to the attention of the group.
“It is about getting people outdoors and appreciating where we come from,” says Doherty, “We are part of everything that is out there. You don’t have to be afraid.”
