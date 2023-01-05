To Plant a Seed

If there is one thing about New Hampshire that stands out, it would be our forests. All around us, there are lush seas of green, filled with Spruces, Elms, Oaks, and many more. They provide a home to our woodland friends, help build and warm our homes, and give us quite a view. But the for the environmentally conscious out there, how can we keep those forests green?
By planting a seedling from the NH State Forest Nursery.
Created through legislation, to raise and sell seedlings to “any persons who desire to plant them,” the Forest Nursery exists to provide the public with a way to keep our tree numbers steady and growing.
Originally created in 1910, the Nursery was developed alongside the Weeks Act to help with state reforestation. “Many forests across the Eastern US, including the White Mountain area, were at risk of shrinking due to the heavy logging,” Nursery Manager Billy Kunelis said.
The Weeks Act, signed into law in by President William H. Taft in 1911, permitted the federal government to purchase private land for National Forests and called for any efforts provided through federal, state, and private to keep it protected from harm. As of today, almost 20 million acres of land are under the law’s protection.
Billy went on to discuss the Nursery’s switch from reforestation to raising hardwood shrubbery for wildlife habitats. “Over time we broadened our horizons to seedlings because the forest can regenerate over time from timber harvesting and management. We were not needed, unless it was for a specific species of tree.”
He then mentioned another, more seasonal, component of the Nursery: growing different species of Christmas tree seedlings. “We supply many farms around New England with their seedlings since we carry the traditional reforestation species like pines, spruces, and other hardwood trees.”
Recently though, the Nursery rolled out a brand-new website, where folks like you and I can order seedlings to plant in our own backyards without much of a hassle.
“Before, people had to fill out these paper forms, mail them in, and wait around for the seeds to come. Occasionally, this caused orders to be denied due to running out of specific seedlings. It was hard to keep people up to date with our inventory, which could lead to people ordering an out-stock seedling, just a day or two after we ran out,” Billy said. “The website streamlined that process. You can go to the online store, which provides real-time inventory, see if what you want is in stock, order it and you’re done. It provides instant confirmation and makes things easier all around.”
The launch of the website comes at a good time for the Nursery too, as the winter months are their prime ordering season. At this moment, folks can order the seedlings they want and have them harvested and shipped by April or May.
At the end of the interview, Billy mentioned his desire for some classic New England snowfall (much to the dismay of most). He explained that open winters are detrimental to the harvest, “The snow insulates the younger trees, it keeps them warm. This helps the youngest ones that haven’t developed enough to have a decent root system. If the ground is bare, it will freeze the plant. And when the soil thaws out during the day, it creates a sort of pushing action that forces the seedlings out of the ground.
The NH State Forest Nursery is located at 172 Pembroke Road, Concord, NH. For more information into what they do, or to order seedlings yourself, visit their new website at buynhseedlings.com.
