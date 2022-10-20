Want to feel like Hercules? A short hike up Hewes Hill in Swanzey brings you to a massive 40-ton rounded boulder where a push of the shoulder enables you to move the big rock.
I watched as 5-foot, six-inch Curtis Carroll - all 137 pounds of him - leaned his shoulder into the 40-ton rounded glacial boulder. Suddenly the massive rock began to gently sway.
With an effortless shove, my long-time hiking friend had transformed himself into Charles Atlas.
Tippin’ Rock is a huge glacial erratic that sits on a sheet of granite atop Hewes Hill in Swanzey.
I had heard that if you line yourself up properly and push your shoulder in just the right place, you can set the giant erratic rocking back and forth.
But I never believed it. Until now.
“I thought that I was imagining it at first,” Curtis said of his display of “strength.”
Curtis wasn’t the only hiker to imitate the Italian-born bodybuilder on this day.
Moments later a young male hiker was able to “rock” the big rock.
For some time now, I had wanted to visit Tippin’ Rock, which has been a hiking destination in Swanzey for more than a century.
So, on a sunny and early September day, with an unclouded blue sky and the temperature in the low 70s, we set out for Warmac Road in Swanzey.
After parking in a small lot across from Chebaco Kennel, we crossed a field and located the trailhead in the back right corner. There was a mailbox here containing trail maps.
Before we started out, we noticed a large patch of Sweet Fern growing to the right of the blue blazed trail. Sweet Fern - also called Small Boy’s tobacco - is not a fern but a low-growing shrub, two to four feet high, and member of the wax-myrtle or bayberry family. We took a moment to crush a few of the fern-like leaves in our palms and smell the pleasant fragrance, sort of a sweet lemony scent.
The trail moved slightly uphill on a wood’s road through a mixed forest. Pine needles cushioned our step and patches of sunlight dappled the forest floor. After walking over wooden planks we turned left at the site of a large boulder. At this point the steepness of the trail increased and the appearance of tree roots and rocks offered more of a challenge to our pace.
We continued uphill - moving past a section of the trail that showed skidding (logging) marks - and entered a peaceful forest of giant white pines which had a primeval feel to it. There were huge rectangular holes in the trees, the work of pileated woodpeckers searching for ants.
After taking a short break, we continued on the trail which began to level out. Big boulders and ledge began to appear which signaled that we were approaching Tippin’ Rock.
Soon the behemoth boulder appeared.
After Curtis performed his amazing feat of getting the big boulder to wobble, we eagerly continued on the trail to search out another amazing feature of this hike: several cliff-top ledges that offered magnificent views of the local hills.
Starting on the other side of the big boulder, the trail squeezed between a ledge near a fallen tree and continued through a hemlock forest. Soon the forest began to open up, indicating a clearing ahead.
Minutes later we reached the first ledge outlook, careful to avoid the edge which dropped off sharply.
Curtis took out his PeakVisor app to identify the series of wavy hills on the horizon to the west.
Dome-shaped Gunn Mountain, sometimes called Sugarloaf Mountain, lay straight ahead. Stretching to the right of Gunn were Rattlesnake and Bullard Mountains, with 1,422-foot Franklin Mountain, topped by a cell tower, completing the view.
I imagined this vista in peak foliage would be outstanding.
We moved on to the second ledge outlook which afforded a little different perspective of the mountain vista.
After taking in the view, we continued towards the cliffs at the top of Hewes Hill (947-feet), exploring small clearings and catwalks off the trail. We saw several big boulders looking very much like Tippin’ Rock off in the woods. “Maybe one of those big boulders can be tipped, too,” said Curtis.
We checked out the area below the ledges and imagined what it would be like to climb the sheer rock face.
Hewes Hill is a popular rock-climbing area.
After a little more exploration of the amazing granite cliffs, we retraced our route back to the car.
TO GET TO the Tippin’ Rock Farm Trail from Route 32 (Old Homestead Highway) in Swanzey, turn right onto Warmac Road. Continue for one-half mile to a small parking area (left) that borders a field across from Chebaco Kennel. Tippin’ Rock is an out-and-back hike of approximately two miles. Dogs are allowed but must be leashed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.