Time Travel: Turner’s Falls and Deerfield, MA

18.4 miles. Elevation gain 855 feet. Moderate. A trail of two towns and three rivers. Try to figure out the circuitous interplay of the Connecticut, Deerfield and Green Rivers which you’ll cross on a diversity of bridges. And enjoy slipping through a time warp into two completely different 18th and 20th century historical villages.
Start this ride at the ample parking lot of the Great Falls Visitors Center in Turner’s Falls, the largest of the three villages of Montague, MA. Stop into the Visitor’s Center before or after your ride. There’s a great three-dimensional model of the Connecticut River Valley and really expertly created dioramas of the flora and fauna of the valley. The “Great Falls” refers to the significant cataract on the Connecticut River that was the reason for the industrial development of Turner’s Falls. The falls were dammed and a power canal created to provide the energy for a wide array of industrial mills in the 19th and early 20th century. The canal is still intact, the mills mostly abandoned, with some being revitalized including the buildings for the Visitor’s Center.
A paean to Turner’s Falls. This is a great ride, in part because it starts and ends in Turner’s Falls, a somewhat lost small city that you’ve likely never been to. Lost less geographically and more lost in time. It’s frozen in the 1950’s, as illustrated by the Shady Glen Diner on your left on Avenue A just as you come across the Connecticut River Bridge. All of downtown is the perfect movie set for retro movies. Think It’s a Wonderful Life or the more recent Stranger Things series. Have your bike day include a meal, and a wander through neighborhoods and the park along Barton Cove. Turner’s Cove is the country cousin of next door Greenfield and the more affluent towns further south in the Pioneer Valley. As the property values in those places rise, Turner’s Falls has started to experience its own Brooklynification. Good place to invest in real estate before the boom.
From the parking lot, find the path to the right of the Visitor’s Center that descends to the Canalside Rail Trail. Take a left and pass through the time warp into the industrial 19th century. The path follows the power canal. On your left is old residential mill housing; across the canal on your right are the old, mostly abandoned, extensive mill buildings. Looking for an artist’s loft or a big space for a tech start-up? This may be the place. The industrial architecture along here—elevated walkways, large culverts, building ventilation structures, brick crenulations are fascinating. The flow of the water in the power canal gives you momentum heading south. You’ll pass the Brick and Feather Brewery as you cross 11th St. Keep that in mind for later.
The Rail Trail goes for longer than you’d imagine, at least a couple of miles, and eventuates into Depot St. At the Depot St./Montague City Rd. intersection, take a right and head south to cross the Connecticut River bridge. Bear left at the end of the bridge into a lost corner of Greenfield, separated from the main part of town by the long ridge of Rocky Mountain Park. (If this bridge is still closed for renovation when you try to do this ride, just go back to Greenfield Rd. and go just a couple hundred yards east and cross the bike bridge.) Join the directions for the ride at the four-mile point of Rts. 5/10.
This neighborhood for the next few miles, defined by the confluence of Green, Deerfield and Connecticut Rivers was known as Cheapside. It was a mill village populated by German immigrants who worked in the Russell Cutlery factory that opened in 1836. It was busy with wharves and docks until boat transportation was supplanted by the railroad. You’ll encounter a chunk of rail infrastructure later in the ride.
Montague City Rd. becomes Cheapside St., you’ll pass under a big railroad trestle and then take a right on Rts.5/10. A lot of traffic, a reasonably good shoulder and good furniture shopping along here. In half a mile, keep your eyes peeled for Petty Plain Rd. on your left which takes you on a pedestrian bridge over the Green River. Continue on Petty Plain Rd. for the only significant climb of the ride and past a cemetery. Take a left on Wisdom Way. Look for the Harvest Moon farm stand on your left which prompts a detour into biking and weather predictions.
When planning bike outings during the summer, you’re often confronted with the problem of how to deal with the forecast of a 30-40% chance of isolated or scattered thunderstorms. The attitude I’ve developed, after canceling rides because of this forecast, is to now proceed full steam ahead. Ergo, I was on a ride in this area when we got to the corner of Petty Plain Rd. and Wisdom Way. The thunder was rumbling and the cold downdrafts were announcing the storm’s imminence. We looked for a place to ride out the storm and, lo and behold, there was the Harvest Moon Farmstand, empty of vegetables and a completely suitable rain shelter. It torrented for about 20 minutes, then the sun came out, and we continued on the ride with sun sparkling off the rain drenched trees. So my maxim is: Most thunderstorms pass quickly and there’s almost always an interesting place to get out of the rain.
Past Harvest Moon, cross the interstate and take a left on Upper Road. From the urban edge of Greenfield, you’ll now rise into orchard land on the hillsides above the floodplain of the Deerfield River. If it’s late summer or early fall, it’ll be hard to resist the ripening apples barely an arm’s length from the road. Or stop in at Clarkdale Fruit Farms when you see a 10-foot apple sign to snag a nice tart Macintosh or a peach, plum. pear or cherries. It’s a nice lilting ride along the orchard edges, climbing gradually for the first mile, levelling off and then swooping downhill for the last mile to the bridge across the Deerfield River.
Left on Stillwater Rd., cruise along the river leaving orchard world and entering floodplain farm world to see...Wait! What’s that in the field on both sides of you? Some years, not all, it’ll look a lot like marijuana, but it’s hemp. Left on Mill Village Rd. and you’re surrounded by reminders that the Connecticut River valley (though this is actually the Deerfield River valley right here) is the vegetable basket of New England. Potato fields, followed by expanses of day lily cultivation, patches of asparagus gone to seed, rows of corn and then stunning weeping willows--a garden of Eden. After a couple of miles of farm fields, you climb a bit and poof, you’re back in the late 18th century at the head of the long, maple allee-d Main St. of Deerfield.
The village is home to Historic Deerfield “an outdoor museum that interprets the history and culture of early New England and the Connecticut River Valley. Visitors can tour twelve carefully-preserved antique houses dating from 1730 to 1850, and explore world-class collections of regional furniture, silver, textiles, and other decorative arts on display in the authentic period houses.” In addition to the museum buildings, there are numerous private homes impeccably preserved so it feels less like touristy Sturbridge-- more secretive and breathtaking. There’s also tony Deerfield Academy with similarly beautiful architecture and greens, the cozy Deerfield Inn and the appealingly cute buildings of the Bement School, an independent K-8 school
At the end of Old Main St., bend right and then. take a left on Rts. 5/10 heading north. It’s a bit of a rude awakening to make the quick transition from 18th century placidness to fast-paced 21st century traffic. But there’s only about a mile of this before, you take a right on River Rd. and climb a bit till you get to the incredibly expansive East Deerfield Rail Yards, yet another distinctly different world on this historic ride. Bear left on McClelland Farm Rd. and then take a quick left onto the lower end of the Canalside Rail Trail. You’ll swoop down though shady forests and then cross the long Connecticut River bridge back into Turner’s Falls. At the end of the trail, take a quick left and then a right on Rod Shop Rd. to pass by a boarded up elementary school built in 1884 and more waiting-to-be-restored mill buildings.
Left on Solar Ave., right on Montague City Rd., and then to avoid some of the city sprawl, take a right on Turnpike Rd. and then a left on Walnut St. for a golf course moment. Turn right on Montague City Rd. which turns into Avenue A and you’re back in the It’s A Wonderful Life section of Turner’s Falls. It’s just a few minutes back to your car.
Dining Opportunities
In keeping with the theme of Brooklynifiction, find the Five-Eyed Fox tucked away on 3rd St. Easy to miss, worth finding. It’s women-owned and operated. There’s a great little bar, good place for Sunday brunch, or a post-ride lunch or snack, very hip. Food is locally-sourced, homemade, eccentric, maybe a bit pricey, but you’re also paying for the atmosphere.
The Brick and Feather Brewery. We haven’t been here, but it’s on my short list of go-to places. A few web comments, “My favorite brewery in western Mass. Amazing, hazy, full –bodied, complex IPA’s.” And, “Lawrence George pours me a hazy-gold sample from the tank and passes it to me in a small glass. It is a bold and flavorful take on an American pale ale.” I’m sold.
We have been to Pioneer Valley Brewery, a few blocks east of Avenue A on 3rd St.
Large taproom and lots of good outdoor seating opportunities. The Bridge Closed Pale Ale is a particularly good choice if the Connecticut River Bridge on Montague City Road is still closed when you try this ride.
Swimming Opportunities
The Green River Swimming and Recreation Area on the north side of Greenfield is the perfect place for a post ride swim. It’s worth the price of admission ($8 for non-residents) and yes, it’ll be filled with toddlers, splashing children and picnicking parents, but it’s also classic Americana. There’s a little riverside beach, lots of picnic tables, a concession (chips, $2 hotdogs) and the water quality is great. Since it’s a section of dammed up river, there’s a gentle flow of water through the pool and the upriver Green River water is pristine. This place always makes me happy.
Map My Ride:
Google Maps:
https://www.google.com/maps/d/u/0/edit?hl=en&mid=1d2ezv4MZM7_HzzvTve2puWFqohmQcJgD&ll=42.60462398061163%2C-72.56484326959286&z=16
This ride is one of 30 that will be included in Best Bike Rides of New England, written by the author and published by Countryman Press in autumn 2022.
At a Glance: Turner’s Falls and Deerfield Loop
0 miles Park in the Great Falls Discovery Center parking lot in Turner’s Falls, just off Avenue A on 2nd St. Descend past visitor center to Canalside Rail Trail.
0.1 miles Left on Canalside Trail. At end of trail continue onto Depot St.
2.2 miles Right on Montague City Rd. heading south. Cross Connecticut River bridge. (If this bridge is still closed, reroute yourself over to the Rail Trail bridge just a hop, skip and a jump to the east. Rejoin description below when you turn right on Rts. 5/10.)
2.8 miles Left to stay on Montague City Rd. which becomes Cheapside St.
3.9 miles Right on Rts. 5/10
4.4 miles Left on Petty Plain Rd. and cross pedestrian bridge.
5.1 miles Left on Wisdom Way. Enter orchard world.
5.9 miles Left on Upper Rd.
9.3 miles Left on Stillwater Rd.
10.2 miles Left on Mill Village Rd. Enter farm world
11.9 miles Bear left on Old Main St. Enter 18th century village.
12.9 miles Bear right and then left on Rts. 5/10. Back to 21st century.
14.2 miles Right on River Rd.
15.1 miles Left on McClelland Farm Rd., then quick left on Canalside Trail.
16.1 miles Right on Rod Shop Rd. then left on Solar Ave.
16.3 miles Right on Montague City Rd. and quick right on Turnpike Rd.
16.8 miles Left on Walnut St.
17.3 miles Right on Montague City Rd. which becomes Avenue A
18.4 miles Arrive back at Great Falls Center parking.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.