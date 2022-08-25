THE ROLE OF LAKE HOSTS

According to the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services aquatic invasive species like variable milfoil have infested 91 waterbodies in the Granite State—11 river systems and 80 lakes and ponds. Some harbor multiple invasive species.
One of the first lines of defense against new infestations is the New Hampshire Lakes Association’s Lake Host Program. an outreach education and inspection effort. It puts staff at 100 of the highest use boat launch sites in the state.
If you’re putting your boat in Dublin Lake, you’ll probably meet Madigan Rogers, 18, of Peterborough. Madigan is the Lake Host for this body of water. It’s her first year on the job. She works twenty hours over the weekend when boat traffic is at its peak. She’s comfortable working in a variety of weather conditions and interacting with strangers.
“I enjoy this,” she said. I’m saving for college. I plan to study environmental science, so it’s helpful.”
She encourages boaters to clean, drain and dry their boats between outings and she inspects their crafts for aquatic hitchhikers like invasive vegetation. She also helps with information about issues like necessary boat registration numbers and stickers.
“The reason I’m here is to educate people on invasive species and help keep our lakes clean,” she said. “Keeping track of where people are coming from and going to is one way to keep bad stuff out of your lake.
Most people are agreeable to the small interruption, she said.
Wanda Gannon of Rindge is someone who cares about and respects the pond she lives on. So every weekend, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, weather permitting, she puts on her blue Lake Host tee shirt and spends her time at the public boat landing on Pool Pond to assist and educate people who use the launch site to put their boats in the pond. She helps them inspect their watercraft for hitchhiking invasive aquatic pests like milfoil weeds.
“We’re one of only two ponds in town with zero milfoil,” she said.
She also helps with parking suggestions to fit both the car top boaters and those who trailer their watercraft. And she tells people where on the pond they’re likely to encounter the resident loons and their offspring. She offers people educational handouts about the danger things like lead fishing tackle pose to those birds.
She’s been doing this for the past two years and she loves meeting the people who use the lake where she lives.
“Every Sunday there’s a guy who brings his daughter and they fish right here,” she said. “And there’s a family with about ten kids and the mother-in-law that take their boat out and anchor and swim all day We’re getting people from all over. Just had a couple from Augusta, Maine. Everybody’s excited about getting more into nature and learning to respect it.”
Why does she do this?
“You can’t just take from the pond, you should give a little back,” she said.
The Lake Host mantra is “Clean, Drain and Dry.”
CLEAN off any mud, plants, animals and algae from boats, trailers and equipment.
DRAIN your boat and equipment away from any waterbody.
DRY everything that comes in contact with the water.
Gannon and Rogers are paid volunteers with the New Hampshire Lakes Association. An organization devoted to keeping New Hampshire’s lakes clean and healthy.
These Lake Hosts are trained by the NHDES and the Lakes Association to educate boaters and conduct courtesy boat inspections before boaters put their craft in the water and again before they take them out. That training includes an hour-long webinar and associated resources.
There are approximately 600 Lake Hosts covering the state. Some are paid employees and some are volunteers. The majority of them work from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend, although some stay in place through Columbus Day weekend.
They conduct more than 100,000 interactions and inspections a year. An indication that the 21-year-old program is working is the diminishing number of “saves” in which an invasive species is removed from a watercraft, according to NHDES.
NHDES provides the program with $260,000 a year and that money is used to leverage grants totaling hundreds of thousands more from other sources. One new program started in 2021 is a $20 out-of-state boater decal. Lake Hosts are looking for those decals now as part of what they do.
