THE ROLE OF LAKE HOSTS

Wanda Gannon is the Lake Host who greets boaters at Pool Pond in Rindge.

According to the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services aquatic invasive species like variable milfoil have infested 91 waterbodies in the Granite State—11 river systems and 80 lakes and ponds. Some harbor multiple invasive species.

One of the first lines of defense against new infestations is the New Hampshire Lakes Association’s Lake Host Program. an outreach education and inspection effort. It puts staff at 100 of the highest use boat launch sites in the state.

