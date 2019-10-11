With its double bald summits and wide sweeping view, Mount Watatic on the New Hampshire-Massachusetts border makes an excellent destination to take in Mother Nature’s annual color show. Especially in my case, since the trailhead is a mere two and a half miles from my doorstep.
So, on this nearly first day of fall, bright blue sky with temperature in the 70s, I laced up my hiking boots and headed out to the mountain in my backyard. Minutes later, I arrived to find the parking lot full, which is not surprising. Watatic is a popular hike for many reasons.
It is easily accessible ― only an hour-and-half drive from downtown Boston ― and offers a big-time view for its small size. In addition, except for one steep stretch, Watatic is an easy climb (1.1 miles, about 45 minutes) for people of all different hiking abilities.
After parking on the shoulder of Route 119, along with dozens of other cars, I set out on the Wapack Trail which began on an old cart path beyond a metal gate at the north end of the parking lot. The Wapack Trail is blazed with yellow triangles and begins heading north in conjunction with the Midstate Trail, a 93-mile-long Massachusetts footpath that begins at the Rhode Island border and terminates at the New Hampshire-Massachusetts border. Mount Watatic is the first summit along the Wapack Trail, a 21-mile skyline ridge trail that continues over the Wapack Mountains to North Pack Monadnock Mountain in Greenfield, N.H.
Within minutes I passed a small pond surrounded by hemlock. Following a brief rocky upgrade, the trail turned right into the woods for the journey to the summit (1,832 feet). At this point, the blue-blazed State Line Trail continues straight 0.9 mile and rejoins the Midstate Trail at the border.
For the next few minutes, I crossed a dry stream bed, passed tall white pines and hardwoods with odd shaped burls and “walked through” an enormous split boulder. Kids will especially enjoy this part of the hike.
The next 15 minutes involved a steady uphill climb ― the steepest part of hike ― through a quiet forest of hemlock. The trail continued along a stone wall and turned left.
After stepping through a gap in a stone wall, and moving uphill through another grove of hemlock, I shortly reached the summit. The best views are from Watatic’s lower, southeastern summit 450 feet away.
Making my way down to the bare knob, I joined the crowd of people taking in the view. On this late September day, Mother Nature’s color show had yet to begin. But the view was spectacular, especially to the north where the entire Wapack Range unfolded before me like a sea of green waves.
To the south, 2,006-foot Mount Wachusett stood out prominently on the horizon. And the skyline of Boston was visible through the haze 49 miles away to the southeast.
After taking in the view, it is easy to see why the early settlers used Watatic as a resort for observation in their travels from the seacoast to the Connecticut River. Back on the summit, I noted a granite monument that commemorates the protection by the people of Ashby and Ashburnham, Mass., and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts to keep Watatic as an open space for trail running, hiking and bird watching. Mount Watatic is situated in the northwest corner of Ashby, the town line passing over its northeast slope cutting off about one-third of it and leaving its summit in Ashburnham.
There were also the remains of old concrete supports. A fire tower once existed on Watatic’s summit but the structure was dismantled and removed in 1996.
After a brief rest and a snack, an extra bonus was watching a raven soar overhead, a distinct guttural croaking notifying me of his presence, I made my way back down the mountain. But before I did, I scouted around the ledges for a rock to place on a large cairn.
According to Native American legend, those who did not add a stone to the heap of rocks before leaving the mountain would be unlucky for life. Why mess with tradition?
To get to the Watatic trailhead in Ashburnham, Mass., take Route 12 for 12.4 miles to Route 119 in Fitzwilliam. Continue on Route 119 for 14.1 miles to a parking area or park along Route 119. Dogs are permitted on Watatic, but they must be leashed and under control.
After you complete your hike, you may want to explore Ashby Center on Route 119. The small town is located 4.8 miles east of the Mount Watatic trailhead parking lot. Perched above the common is the First Parish Church (Unitarian-Universalist) that was built as a meetinghouse and church.
In the northwest corner of the old burial ground behind the church you will find the humble gravestone of Prince Estabrook, a slave who became the first black soldier in the American Revolution, and who was wounded in the first battle at Lexington on April 19, 1775. Estabrook served until 1783 and became a free man.
West of the First Parish Church is a restored Revolutionary-era home (the Abijah Wyman House) with a barn-like addition that houses the Ashby Post Office. If you want the feel of an old-fashioned grocery store, stop in at the Ashby Market for a snack or drink. The store, with its deli counter and hardware section, opened in 1840 and at one time also served as a post office.